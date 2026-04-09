Don’t Miss It! 2026 Women’s Disc Golf National Championships

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNCO chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Women in disc golf have been fighting for a spotlight for ages. If you’re reading this, you’re probably one of very few people: disc golfers interested in the 2026 College Disc Golf National Championships (CDGNC), and who I think will make their way to the top; women disc golfers interested to see the competition; and people who have no idea what disc golf or the CDGNC are, but came to support our girls anyway.

From April 8 to April 11, 2026, the Professional Disc Golf Association is hosting the CDGNC in Rock Hill, South Carolina. It’s one of the largest disc golf events in the U.S., and the largest event in collegiate disc golf. From the more than 700 players traveling to South Carolina this sunny April, my focus today is on the 69 women competing in FC1 for the top spot.

So let’s get started!

Get To Know the Competition

Up first, we have the top 5 schools in CDGNC: Emporia State University, Liberty University, Redeemer University, Milligan University, and Western Michigan University. In their Power Rankings post from April 2, the CDG’s official Instagram stated that these five schools were chosen because they have average team ratings, excellent historical performance, and finish at regular season events.

These schools are in it to win it, not only at this year’s national championship, but consistently year round. They are hardcore.

As for me, my eyes will be on Liberty and Emporia, who are neck-and-neck this year in the CDG’s criteria and in their outstanding performance.

Emporia State University’s two teams are led by Atlanta Krueger, Isabella Parker, Madeline Joiner, and Maya Ringgold. Liberty University’s team is led by Grace Wilson and Cami Burdick. Each of these young women placed within CDG’s top 20 power rankings just 2 weeks ago, so I’m excited to see how they play.

Really, though, all of these women are going to be having fun, just as I and my partner will this week. Lauren DeMeyer and I will be taking our chances in the Single’s and Team’s rounds this week for a chance at placing. It’ll be a hard week full of difficult but incredibly fun courses, and the weather couldn’t be more perfect.

So, please check us out this week through the PDGA official Live scoring site, or keep up to date with the CDG’s Instagram as they post the what-nots of the week to come. Disc golf is great fun, and the women who’ve traveled near and far to Rock Hill, SC aren’t just here to win, but also to connect with other women who enjoy the sport just as much as they do.

Log on and support our women this week, and wish UNCO good luck on the win we’re working hard to earn!