Daisy Chain Fields Festival: Win for Women

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNCO chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Fields festival was her first all-women music festival held on Aug. 29, 2026 in California. All net proceeds went to nonprofits that support women and girls. The festival brought together 14 female artists, such as Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, Doechii, Mitski, Sarah McLachlan, Stevie Nicks, Bikini Kill, Garbage, and Santigold. Every performance was free, and the event also offered art installations, educational resources, and community art activities.

Mission

Its biggest impact was raising $20 million for nonprofits that support women and girls thanks to Melinda French Gates matching the initial $10 million in proceeds live on stage. The event promoted social activism, focusing on reproductive rights and economic empowerment through the Philanthropy Village and its theme of radical dreaming. An all-female photography crew covered the event, and the festival set a new attendance record for Irvine’s Great Park, drawing 45,000 fans.

Arts and Atmosphere

The vibe at Daisy Chain Fields was super relaxed and expressive, blending a retro ’90s nostalgia with a modern Gen-Z twist. Festivalgoers could kick back in cozy spots like Lampshade Grove, which featured glowing vintage lampshades and twinkle lights hanging overhead in the trees, or snap photos in a larger-than-life field of daisies and a pink dollhouse-inspired Taco Bell cafe. Artistic attractions were everywhere, from interactive pieces like Yoko Ono’s Wish Tree and a new mural by Jenny Holzer to a massive LEGO Mystery Mural co-created by artist Ilse Valfré where attendees built the artwork tile by tile. Between customizing junk journal pages at the Etsy Creative Village and getting hair gems at the Depop Oasis, the atmosphere felt completely unselfconscious and joyful, with fans handing out friendship bracelets, scream-singing along to sets, and lounging on beanbags across the park.

Conclusion

Daisy Chain Fields is so important to all women, me included. Women in music are not often respected as much as men. I love to see women celebrated. This is so important to me, to see women get celebrated for work they are not taken seriously for in the past. It featured a mix of star power, cultural homage, and philanthropy that turned a day of music into millions of dollars for charities advocating for women and girls. This is a huge win for women not only in the music industry but overall.