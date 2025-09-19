Cozy Books to Curl Up With This Autumn

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNCO chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m the type of reader who likes to choose her books based on the seasons, whether it’s the season of life I’m experiencing or quite literally the season. Due to this strange and slightly obsessive habit, I’ve developed quite the selection of books that match the temperatures of both my moods and the winds outside my cozy bedroom library. And as the trees are slowly changing colors, I’ve provided my own list of the best autumn novels for you.

‘The Secret History’ by Donna Tartt

The Secret History has developed quite the controversy in the reading community because of pretentious and strikingly morally-flawed behaviors of the seemingly unrelatable characters. I’m here to say those reviews are wrong. The Secret History follows a group of elitist classics students who become so influenced by their Greek philosophy professor that they start diving into ancient rituals. This results in horrors beyond their wildest imaginations. The book follows the group into descending madness as the world around them begins to chill and the leaves turn gold. Donna Tartt creates characters that may be unrelatable, but their complexity and morally gray behaviors brings readers into a type of story I’ve never encountered in a book before. This is a spooky, academia-fueled story of madness that’s perfect after those long hours of grueling classes in the fall.

‘Frankenstein’ by Mary Shelley

I hate to be this person, but I must. If this is a book you were assigned to read in an English class and thought was incredible, then great, move on to no. three. If not, or if you did read it and thought it was just another mediocre assigned reading, you have to pick it up again. Mary Shelley accomplishes one of the greatest fear factors to ever exist: the fear of man. It’s terrifying, beautiful, and yes, a bit wordy, but nothing amounts to it. As a girl who’s read almost all of Stephen King’s oeuvre, this horror novel easily outshines all of them. It’s ideal for a good cozy read on a cold Halloween night. So pick it up again.I promise those English teachers were onto something, you just have to look for it.

‘The Pumpkin Spice Cafe’ by Laurie Gilmore

Of course I had to include a good Autumn romance in the mix. All readers need a good palette cleanser between books like those of Shelley and Tart. The Pumpkin Spice Cafe is similar to all the best romances; a woman moves into a small town in October to take over her grandmother’s cafe, meets a grumpy farmer, and falls in love. A classic. Although that summary sounds like any other Hallmark plot line, I promise Gilmore’s writing ability and witty characters makes this book stand out. And the frequent appearances from a cat make things even better.

‘Salem’s Lot’ by Stephen King

I’ve always been a sucker for a good Stephen King read, and he’s definitely my favorite during spooky season. Although choosing one amongst all his stories was a challenge, I think Salem’s Lot is too much of a classic to not add here. The story follows a small town in New England that’s been overcome by vampires. Yup, you heard that right. But these vampires aren’t like Stephanie Meyer’s. Instead, they’re unforgiving monsters who enjoy a slow, painful kill and really detest being hunted. This is King’s first ever published novel, and it reads as though his heart and soul exists right there on the pages. With every paragraph and every jump scare, you can feel how badly King wanted it. If you decide to take on this scary read this Halloween, I promise you’ll be sleeping with the lights on.

‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’ by Oscar Wilde