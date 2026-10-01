Celebrating 18 Years: The Colorado Dance Collective

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNCO chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Colorado Dance Collective (CDC), located in a small red-brick building near Downtown Greeley, is a lot of things. It’s a nonprofit, an adult-only dance studio, and a hub for a wide range of dance disciplines. Serving as a community space for people from all walks of life, it offers both drop-in classes for anyone and performances for its company members. And, most importantly, CDC is celebrating its 18th season this year.

This is only my second semester being a part of the Tap Company at CDC, but I am already in love with it. From its teachers to my peers, I am convinced there isn’t a more inclusive and talented arts space in all of Greeley.

That’s why, when I recently learned of CDC’s milestone year, I knew I had to talk about it. I had the privilege of sitting down with the executive director, Wendy Sosa, to discuss her reflections on CDC over coffee.

Origins

Born and raised in New Hampshire, Sosa has been proudly dancing for 49 years and teaching in Greeley for 30. Though she has learned and enjoyed many forms of dance throughout her life, ballet has always been Sosa’s primary love, having danced with several dance companies in Boston and earning a Performance and Teaching Certification from the Hartford School of Ballet.

Along with getting to perform leading roles in ballets like The Nutcracker and Graduation Ball, Sosa has had the privilege of performing in three original Balanchine ballets: Stars and Stripes, Serenade, and Western Symphonies. These opportunities—each celebration-worthy in the world of ballet—prove Sosa’s dedication and passion for the art form. So, of course, Sosa founding the CDC is no surprise, just another step in her long path of achievements.

Creating the Collective

Sosa has been teaching dance since she was just 15. It was only natural for her to want to continue when she came to Greeley to receive her BA from the University of Northern Colorado, and for a while, she was able to do just that. But then the studio she had been teaching at in Greeley closed down, and all of a sudden, there was a vacancy in her career.

Rather than the loss of the old studio demotivating Sosa, she found herself inspired to open her own adult-centered nonprofit dance studio. Thus, the CDC was born—out of love and dedication. Aside from being the executive director, Sosa also leads the Ballet Company, has gotten the opportunity to work with many talented dancers from UNCO and the general Greeley area alike, and teaches at studios in several surrounding towns. She rightfully prides herself on having found her niche in the dance world, a niche that continues to serve the arts community of Northern Colorado today.

Community

When I asked Sosa what she thought the most important aspect of the CDC was, she didn’t hesitate to give her answer: community. Because the CDC is a space for adult dancers only, the studio sees people of a wide age range, different careers, and different dance experience walk through its doors, but this diversity doesn’t hinder the community of the CDC. Instead, since the studio unites people through their common love of dance, it only strengthens it. Whether a stay-at-home mother, a college student, or a retiree, the CDC offers a place where everyone can temporarily step out of their outside roles and into themselves as artists.

It’s a routine that, as a full-time student, allows me to unwind and have fun, all while getting some much needed exercise. I always look forward to that one hour every Wednesday night where I can replace my street shoes for my tap shoes, immerse myself in one of my favorite long-time passions, and bond with all these amazing people. It doesn’t matter how stressful my week has been, just that I get to dance.

Looking Forward

I am super excited for this upcoming season with CDC, a sentiment that Sosa certainly shares. It’s huge that CDC is here to celebrate its 18th year, and though I haven’t been there long, I am proud of this wonderful community of dancers (proud most of all of Sosa for creating and growing it). And while Sosa said she was most looking forward to the CDC continuing to grow at its own pace just one step at a time, I hope she also realizes just how amazing this thing she’s built is. I know this community can expect more greatness in the year to come, because every day at the CDC is filled with it.

In a final message to not just the dancers of the CDC, but to any current or aspiring dancers, Sosa encouragingly says to keep going and be yourself. You don’t have to change to find a place to fit in, especially in an art form all about self-expression. She warmly reminds her dancers to come get a hug, because just like the space she’s built, her arms are wide open.