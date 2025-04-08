Ariana Grande’s Short Film ‘Brighter Days Ahead’: An Arianator’s Reading

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ariana Grande just released her most vulnerable and brilliant work of art in her career. On Friday, March 28, the “Thank U, Next” singer premiered her own 26-minute short film “Brighter Days Ahead,” a visual accompaniment to the recently-released deluxe version of Eternal Sunshine.

As Ariana shares the journey of healing through visual storytelling, we experience one of the rawest pieces of art I feel she has ever created. Previously introduced in the “We Can’t Be Friends” music video, the character Peaches (played by Ariana herself) returns as the protagonist of the film. It begins with Peaches, who has visibly aged, with wrinkles, gray hair, shaky hands, and a hearing aid. As an Arianator, I was holding back tears as we walked through this journey of healing together.

Since there’s no budget when Ari’s on set, the retro 70s aesthetic is transformed within a new futuristic, high-tech company. For those seeking out easter eggs, many references to Ariana’s favorite films, like Star Wars, X-Men, and Inside Out, are sprinkled throughout. At Brighter Days Inc., Peaches is allowed to revisit some of her fondest memories, but once played, they will be destroyed forever.

One of the four remaining memories is Ariana’s home videos. It is an emotional revisit as we watch tiny Ari and her grandparents embrace one another. The foundation of love and family is a cherished value that Ariana has held space for in her career.

As anticipated, the pop star’s persona is surrounded by footage from her previous tours. Peaches dances along to the intricate process of the loop station, watching Ariana layer her vocals as she builds the title track of Eternal Sunshine. It is pure genius. What a gorgeous experience it has been as a fan to feel appreciated and a part of her fondest memories.

The third memory we are teleported to is a wrecked home, possibly symbolizing the aftermath of her relationship. Peaches wakes up in a white gown, searching through the rubble and picking up sentimental pieces. Transitioning into the hit that got away, Peaches is rescued by the “Supernatural” as she is abducted by her new lover.

In the final memory, Ariana’s dad makes his acting debut as he stitches together Peaches’ broken pieces. ‘Doctors’ Daughter Torn Apart By . . . “, vaguely leaving space for the media’s impact on their relationship. Peaches is successfully stitched together and revived by her music, reuniting with one another as they close the film singing “Hampstead.” Peaches grows from the drama as she is revived by mending their relationship and reveals how music has brought her back to life.

In this short film, Ariana shares with her fans her favorite memories as she concludes her journey to healing. It’s a story of grief, love, and heartbreak, all while making peace with each step along the way. As a lifelong fan, the warm embrace of Ari’s music is nothing out of the ordinary. This film is truly a masterpiece and a visually stunning piece of art. The short-film illustrates Ariana’s homecoming to love, family, and music, reminding us that there are brighter days ahead.