The Doomsday Clock Remains at 90 Seconds to Midnight…

If you think something named the Doomsday Clock couldn’t possibly be real… you’d be somewhat right. The Doomsday Clock isn’t an actual clock that counts down the time we have left until life as we know it ceases, but rather a figurative representation to warn us all. Let’s start by looking at its creation. The Doomsday Clock was created in 1947. It was founded by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (fun fact: this group was actually founded by Albert Einstein and University of Chicago scientists who had a part in creating the first atomic weapons). On this “clock”, midnight symbolizes the state of the world as a man-made apocalypse. The clock’s hands are set annually after consultations by the Bulletin’s board, sponsors, and Nobel Prize winners.

Where are the clock’s hands set now?

As of the most recent reveal on January 23, 2026, the Doomsday Clock is set at 90 seconds to midnight, the closest it has ever been to global catastrophe. This is due to various worsening threats throughout the world:

Nuclear threats

The war in Ukraine remains severe with ongoing risks of escalation to nuclear conflict. At the same time, countries like the US, Russia, and China are all building newer, more dangerous nuclear weapons instead of making agreements to reduce them.

Climate Crisis

Global carbon emissions continue to rise. We’re building more clean energy, but not nearly quick enough, making it hard to make sure we prevent irreversible damage (like massive sea-level rise or collapsed ecosystems).

AI

New, powerful AI tools are making it easier than ever to flood the internet with lies and fake news. This tricks people, spreads fear, and makes it impossible for countries to agree on how to fix big problems. AI is also being tested for high-tech autonomous weapons which could escalate disputes.

Bio-threats

After COVID, the world is still not prepared for the next pandemic. Scientists can now create viruses in labs, but there aren’t strong global rules or good warning systems to stop a lab-made plague from spreading.

Lack of global cooperation

Major countries (especially the US, China, and Russia) don’t trust each other at all. They’re not talking or working together. Since these huge problems need teamwork to solve, the standoff makes every single threat worse.

Why should college students care?

These threats tracked by the Doomsday Clock will define the world you graduate into and your quality of life. Plus, solving these threats/problems requires the skills you learn as a college student, whether you’re studying political science, computer science, engineering, biology, communications, economics, or the arts. You will be the policymakers, scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, and educators tackling these issues. As educated, informed voters and future leaders, you need to understand these interconnected risks to advocate for evidence-based policies.

The Clock forces us to think about how human choices create both global risks and opportunities for growth/renewal. Its message is not that doom is inevitable; after all, the Clock has moved back before (like after the Cold War). It exists to wake people up. This generation’s activism is ​​precisely what’s needed to move the hands back! Take charge and do your part.

