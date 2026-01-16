My Go-To Chicago Comfort Food Guide for Cold Weather

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UIC chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

7°F, 8°F, 13°F, -1°F… these are the lowest temperatures predicted for Chicago next week. As someone who loves sushi and poke bowls, during cold weeks like this I look for warming, fulfilling meals to get through the day. You might think of classic warming options like soup, tea, or anything brothy, and while those are always great, there are many more creative ways to enjoy a warm meal right in the city around you.

It may seem wild to explore the city and leave the comfort of your home to eat out in such cold weather, but it can definitely be worth it. It also saves you the trouble of grocery shopping and hauling ingredients home with nearly frostbitten hands. For all these reasons, I’ve tried many restaurants in the Chicagoland area that have become my go-to spots on a cold day to warm up and boost my mood. Here are some of my favorites.

Happy Lamb Hot Pot

Hot pot is one of my favorite meals to enjoy with friends and family. Happy Lamb Hot Pot is an all-you-can-eat spot in Chinatown. Their lamb and beef are halal, and they offer both vegetarian and non-vegetarian broths. When I go, I always get the mushroom broth and the spicy broth! They also have a wide array of add-ins, from seafood and vegetables to ramen. Their sauce station is fun for mixing your own creations. In terms of cost, the classic hotpot option is about $28.95 per person, and the premium option is about $34.95 per person.

Time Out Market

At Timeout Market, you can try food from many restaurants under one roof. I love coming here with friends—it has the perfect vibe for hanging out. I enjoy getting an appetizer, entrée, and dessert from different spots, building a unique meal you couldn’t get at just one restaurant. Here are my usual choices:

Qing Xiang Yuan Mini

This is where I get an appetizer. I love their halal lamb and coriander dumplings. You can order them steamed or fried, but I prefer them steamed! Twelve dumplings cost about $18.00 (I share these with friends).

Bar Goa

This Indian gastropub is where I get my entrée. My recent go-to is the naan grilled cheese with a side of peri peri fries. I’ve always loved grilled cheese, but using naan instead of bread is a game-changer! The garlicky, soft naan filled with cheese is incredibly comforting. The naan and fries together cost about $16.00.

JoJo’s Shake Bar

JoJo’s Shake Bar is well-known for extravagant milkshakes, but they also have equally extravagant hot chocolate. My favorite is the double chocolate hot chocolate, topped with a huge scoop of marshmallow fluff, a s’more, and a chocolate-dipped marshmallow! This costs around $12.

Unfortunately, the Time Out Market will be permanently closed starting January 24th, 2026. I urge you to try this place out before it is gone!

Ramen-San Whiskey Bar

Ramen-San will always be my go-to for ramen, and it tastes even better when the weather is insanely cold outside. The vibe is very chill, with dim lighting and hip-hop classics playing in the background. In addition to their ramen, their mantou buns and ube basque cheesecake are also worth trying! Expect to spend around $25 or more here.

I hope this list of favorites gives you some delicious and warming options to survive the Chicago cold.

