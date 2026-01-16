My 2025 Books Wrapped

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UIC chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Reading has always been something I have held dear to my heart. As a young child, I was not a strong reader. My parents and teachers often raised concerns about my reading and writing abilities. One day in the third grade, something clicked. Writing remained challenging for another year, but reading suddenly became a breeze. From that moment on, I did not want to stop reading. Maybe I was trying to prove something to my classmates, or make up for my lost time, but I read like a madwoman. In middle school, I was captain of the Battle of the Books team. I led my book-loving teammates to the championships every year for three years. I often joke that there is nothing in my life that I have been quite as adept at.

My passion for reading dwindled in high school, when balancing academics and athletics left me little time. However, in college, my professors assigned incredible books during freshman year, reigniting my love for reading. With this renewed energy, let’s get into my 2026 book wrapped.

Author of the year- Kurt Vonnegut

During the spring 2025 semester, I took a history course on World War II. My final project for this course was a 12-page research paper on a letter written home from a soldier. The letter I chose was written by Kurt Vonnegut. During the war, Vonnegut was captured by the Axis powers during the Battle of the Bulge. He was then transported to Dresden, where he lived and worked in an underground slaughterhouse as a prisoner of war. The deep underground location of the slaughterhouse led Vonnegut and his fellow prisoners to survive the bombing of Dresden and regain their freedom. This was all encapsulated in his letter and became the inspiration for his novel Slaughterhouse Five.

Slaughterhouse Five was the first Vonnegut novel I read this year. I then followed with Piano Player, Sirens of Titan, and Breakfast of Champions. Piano Player was the first novel published by Vonnegut in 1952. The novel is set in a dystopian America divided into two groups: engineers and those who have been rendered useless by machines. In the novel, machines have become so advanced that a majority of Americans have no role to play in society. While I would recommend reading Slaughterhouse Five and Sirens of Titan first, Piano Player is an incredible novel, especially when considering the current advancements of AI.

In 2026, I plan on reading the rest of Vonnegut’s novels. He is known for his satirical and witty criticisms of war, racism, and capitalism. Although he writes about deep subjects, his novels are so well-written, they’re fun, quick reads. He truly was a man ahead of his time.

Favorite overall- Sirens of Titan

Since Kurt Vonnegut was my 2025 author of the year, it makes sense that one of his books was my favorite read this year. The Sirens of Titan stands out not just as my favorite of his, but also as my favorite overall. The book drew me in with the illusion that it would be science fiction. The characters travel to the planet Titan, giving it grounds to be considered science fiction, but this dark comedy is so much more. The novel takes Vonnegut’s famous satire intergalactic. Like everything Vonnegut writes, Sirens of Titan gives us a glimpse into his many criticisms of the world. He delves into topics like humanity and love. He left me questioning how much control I really have over my life. Through the characters’ seemingly never-ending suffering, Vonnegut creates a hysterical comedy that leaves me questioning everything about what it means to be “an Earthling.”

Least favorite book- The Atlas Paradox

I really hate to write this one, but I have to. My least favorite book in 2025 was The Atlas Paradox. The Atlas Paradox is the second book in The Atlas Six trilogy. I loved The Atlas Six. The book community definitely has some mixed reviews about the first book in the trilogy, but the verdict is relatively the same on the second two: they sucked.

The Atlas Six is a fantasy novel about six people with very strong magical powers, called medians, who were chosen to be a part of the Alexandrian Society. The lost library of Alexandria is the home to this society, where the six go to improve their magical powers and knowledge. The characters are all a little whiny and pretentious, but I think it works for them. There is a lot of action, hooking up, and drama. Each chapter switches perspectives from one of the six. This keeps you wanting more.

If you’re reading my rave about The Atlas Six, you may be wondering, “What happened with the Atlas Paradox?” Honestly, I think my strong liking of the first book set me up for a major disappointment with the second. The setup for the second book was so good that I felt cheated when I finished it. None of the questions I had following the first book were answered. It took the entire second book for something bad that happened in the first to be resolved. I finished the book feeling like I had read 432 pages of absolutely nothing. Because of this, I did not read the third book and don’t really plan to.

Favorite nonfiction – Projections: A Story of Human Emotions

Projections: A Story of Human Emotions was the first book I read this year. The book is written by Karl Deisseroth, a professor of Bioengineering and Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University.

Karl Deisseroth played a large role in the development of optogenetics, which he discusses in his novel. Optogenetics is a method of using light to control neuron activity. This can be used to study what is happening biologically to those suffering from psychological disorders. In the book, Karl uses anecdotes of his past patients to discuss what is happening biologically to people suffering from psychological disorders. Through these stories, Karl explains complex topics like optogenetics in a way that is easily digestible and incredibly interesting.

Easiest read- The Academy

Now that we’ve discussed nonfiction, let’s move into something lighter. My parents are both obsessed with Elin Hilderbrand. She’s an author who lives on Nantucket and writes the best beach reads. Recently, her murder mystery, The Perfect Couple, was turned into a Netflix show, and it’s definitely on my to-watch list.

Over winter break, I went to Cancún. When I’m on vacation, I tend to read like a madwoman. I brought The Academy along with me. I sat down in my lounge chair and cracked open my book as I listened to the waves. The next thing I knew, I was halfway through the book!

The Academy is co-written by Elin Hilderbrand and her college-aged daughter. The book takes place at Tiffin Academy, a fictional New England boarding school. It portrays the posh life of a private high school in an incredibly racy way that will keep you wanting more.

My biggest turn-on to The Academy is that it made very good references. The book takes place in 2025 and makes many pop culture references. I have found that movies and books that try to make references to appeal to Gen Z often do so poorly. It ends up cringey. This book wasn’t like that, and I really think it’s because Shelby Cunningham, Elin’s daughter, was a co-writer. I would absolutely recommend reading this book the next time you’re on vacation (or just feel like you need one).

