Get In Loser, We’re Locking In

It’s about that time… and I’m not talking about the holidays. It’s almost time for the f-word. Finals. I viewed starting university as a clean academic slate, no more cramming or turning in assignments 2 months late. It was important for me to enter with the right mindset. I was, and still am, hungry for knowledge, eager to dig deeper, curious about the world around me, and I wanted to analyze and think critically. I apologize for making you think about the mind-numbing experience that is finals, but I have some tips for your and my success.

Your Learning System

Our learning systems are the first step to our master plan. Each person will approach this individually. Your learning method depends on your personality, field of study, and available time.

What time of day are you most productive? Think of when your concentration is at its peak. For example, my best hours of concentration are from 10 am to 3 pm. Even if you believe you are a night owl or a morning person, try changing your routine to ensure you reach your full potential.

What circumstances help you study better? In solitude, in a cafe, or in a library with friends Listening to music, or in silence (I prefer studying while listening to music, but not with words; I suggest trying the “Jazz for Study” playlist on Spotify) (Watching a “study with me” video on YouTube is also a regular tool I use) Do you prefer handwriting or typing notes? Does underlining important terms work for you, or does writing short comments next to key concepts help you more? Are you a visual, auditory, or physical learner? If visual, you can color-code your notes based on topic. If auditory, you can record yourself saying the material and listen to it like a podcast. If physical, you can think of gestures for topics you are studying.



Organization

It is easier to get lost in the thick of things than expected. I suggest purchasing a planner, but I suggest Notion if you are more of a technological person. Here are some ideas of what you can write in your planner or add to your notion:

A list of required reading for classes

A to-do list

How much time is needed to complete tasks

Specific deadlines

Spending tracker

Snacks

Food is fuel and a necessity for concentration. A fun idea is to associate a food with each topic you need to study. Your memory will associate the food with the topic, which can give you an advantage when studying.

Green tea with honey and a slice of lemon (not a snack, I know)

Dates stuffed with any type of nut butter

Dried figs or apricots

Apples with cinnamon

Oatmeal with pears or plums, and cinnamon sugar

Pieces of dark chocolate (helps with concentration!)

Books

I talk about books fairly frequently in this blog, but I cannot help but adore literature. I suggest checking your local library or second-hand bookstores to search for texts you need for class. If you do not like consuming physical media, here are some online sources to search on:

welib.org

openculture

internetarchive

opentextbookarhcive

oceanofpdf

Extened Yourself Above and Beyond

Take advantage of what your university offers. Experience, explore, and do not settle for the bare minimum. Now is the time to be focused, precise, and systematic.

If you can sign up for something extra, please do it. Participate in conferences, student radio (wink), research projects, etc. Do it all! When else will you have the chance to?

Ask your professors questions. If a subtopic or main topic interests you in class, ask your professor for media you can research.

Be active in class, be memorable, and show that you want to understand.

And now, a few closing words. Please remember that you are educating yourself for yourself, meaning that the amount of effort you put in is entirely up to your own discretion. However, remember how much of a blessing it is to be able to earn an education, to earn a degree, and to have the resources available to achieve them. Do not ignore your intuition. There will be many inspiring opportunities in the world that will present themselves as appealing, but not all of them will be a right fit for us. We must keep looking and not get discouraged if we do not find them. Finally, make sure this time is rewarding for you. You can always change your plan, so do not hesitate to do so. Each day is another chance, and another clean slate.

With love,

Kierstyn

UIC Department of Communications

Her Campus at UIC, Social Media Team & Editorial Team

Contact Information: kherr23@uic.edu