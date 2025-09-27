Becoming a Research Assistant: A How to Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UIC chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For many, becoming a research assistant is an essential supplement to their coursework. As someone planning to pursue a PhD in clinical psychology, being a research assistant is crucial to my academic goals. My advisors have even told me that being a research assistant is considered as (if not more) important than my coursework and GPA. Finding a position as an RA can be a daunting task. This is my guide to getting started:

Finding research opportunities

The first step to becoming a research assistant is finding research opportunities. Many universities have an undergraduate research database. This is a great place to start looking for open research opportunities. These databases contain posts that include information about the professor’s department, email, and a description of their current research. Labs have various requirements for what they are looking for in RAs. This could include literature review, study participation, lab work, and other tasks. Make sure when applying for positions that you are considering ones that target your interests and skill sets.

There are a few other options than an undergraduate research database. Professors are either conducting research or know someone who is. Talking to your professor after class or going to their office hours is a great way to build connections. You can ask them if they are looking for research assistants or if they know any professors who are.

After looking at research opportunities, I would recommend compiling a list. This will help you keep track of who you have reached out to and what for. Having options is essential. When looking for research opportunities, I emailed twelve professors. I received two responses. Don’t get discouraged.

Reaching out

Here are my tips for emailing a professor. First, start with a simple subject line such as “Undergraduate Research Position”. Then use a professional greeting such as “Dear Dr. ____” or “Dear Mr./Mrs.___”. This may seem obvious, but double-check that you have also spelled the professor’s name correctly.

Now it is time to get into the body of your email. Make sure to introduce yourself. Below is a list of things you may want to include:

Your major

Your year in school

How did you find out about their lab? For example, if another professor recommended that you reach out, include that in your email.

Any relevant experience (projects, classes, and work experience related to the position)

GPA

What aspects of their research fascinate you?

Why are you interested in their research? This may include careers/academic goals. If you are including career goals, do not make that seem like it is the only reason you are reaching out. Try to display a real interest in what this specific lab has to offer you and what you can offer it.

Conclude your email by thanking the professor.

Now what?

After sending out your email, it is time to wait. Remember to reach out to numerous professors. Many other students are looking for research positions. Do not get discouraged if you do not hear back from them. Professors are extremely busy, especially those conducting research. After a few weeks, if you haven’t heard back, send a follow-up email if you feel comfortable. There is a good chance that your email got lost in a stream of many.

If you receive a response, here are a few things you should expect. The first is that they want to hear more about you. The professor may recommend you send a resume or Curriculum Vitae. If they plan to move forward with the process, you also may interview with the professor or one of their other research assistants. Remember, always be confident in who you are. Highlight your strengths and what you can bring to the lab.

Hopefully, I provided you all with some helpful tips. Good luck :)