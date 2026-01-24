2026 Fashion Trends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UIC chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fashion trends come and go, but trying new looks to help you discover your personal style lasts forever. We’re all about focusing our outfits and aesthetics on experimentation, with comfort as a priority. Everyone is talking about how 2026 is gonna have major energy in 2016. But what does that mean in terms of fashion? For me, it gives the 2016 vibe with that teenage energy, but in terms of fashion, we will continue to be mostly inspired by the early 1980s and 2000s, as some of the items are really coming back, such as maximalism, chocolate brown, blue, and silky clothes. Fashion in 2026 is predicted to have a touch of excitement and romantic soul, and for good reason. After a deep dive into runways and collections, I am genuinely excited about 2026 fashion. This article is a great way if you need some ideas for your 2026 fashion revolution.

Fabric

Let’s start 2026 with a trend that perfectly captures what fashion is heading, “silky clothing”. It is all about the volume, flow, and that effortless, luxurious look. This includes balloon pants, dread dresses, robe look a-like silhouettes – these are pieces that have a beautiful movement with you through the air. Many designers has chose to bring this style to their collection, performing on Runway for spring 2026. Michael Kors gave us those incredible balloon pants. Vogue actually pointed out that some of these elements might have been inspired by the Paul Poiret exhibition in Paris. He was known as the King of Fashion, and in 1911, Vogue called his voluminous Juliet the spring sensation in Paris. Over a hundred years later, here we are again. Fashion really does come full circle. Nice draping on the top pairs it with something a little bit more structured on the bottom, or a draped dress where you simply let the shape take center stage. This will give you a better balance for daily dressing. After years of restricting trends such as corsets, jeans, this kind of fabric moves freely with you in the air, resembling self-expression.

Colours

As I stated above, this year’s fashion will have a sense of excitement synonymous with spring summer holiday escapism all year long, and we are really seeing tropical prints, bright beachside cocktail colors, and even elements of surf and scuba making their way onto the runway. Drevan brought beautiful tropical prints. Selene gave us tropical florals in her 2026 collection. But it’s not just about prints. It’s also about colors with this trend. InStyle is calling this era a “Jolly Rancher hue” era. And it’s a great way to describe it because we’re talking bean greens, electric blues, hot pinks, and tangy oranges, super saturated. Besides the hot color, brown and white are also a must have in your wardrobe this year. Many designers are prioritizing brown as the main theme for their collection’s runway. This includes Dior Spring 2026. Not just that, brown and cloudy white coloring has been celebrities’ favorite colors recently. Newest updates, both Kendal Jenner and Hailey Bieber got caught on camera in monochromatic brown. As well as Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Bella Hadid on their personal account. As A-ranking celebrities, I do believe brown is more upbeat than classic black.

Accessorize with a scarf

It’s one of my personal favorites because it’s not an expensive thing to add to your wardrobe, and it may already be something that you have. Using scarves, bandanas, or shawls, complete your outfits as a whole. It’s all about the layering, the touch of colors, as well as the consideration and effort you put into the outfits. And what’s exciting is this year’s designers are taking them so much further than just wrapping them around your neck. At Seline, Michael Ryder completely explored the idea of the Fard. He adapted the scarf print to full-body proportions, transforming it into an entire garment. On the other hand, Calvin Klein models wore tops made from torn scarves, which I thought was so creative. To dress well with a scarf, you must think of it as part of your outfit. A scarf, even though just a small accessory, adds so much personality. There are so many clever ways to style a scarf and steal all of these tricks. At Louis Vuitton, a classic wool scarf was actually repurposed into a belt. For daily life, you could tie your scarf as a bowl, a hood, or so much more. So much interesting texture for the cooler months. Such a simple way to give shape to elevate a basic look. And who knows, you may already have one of these in your wardrobe.

Fashion in 2026 is all about self-expression, movement, and joy. From fluid draping and vibrant tropical colors to personal styling and versatile accessories like scarves and shawls, this year fashion is prioritizing comfort and individuality. With a new wave of creative directors reshaping the industry, fashion feels fresh, romantic, and personal again. Ultimately, this is a year about embracing individuality. It emphasizes emotions through clothing and comforts.

