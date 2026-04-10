Wonder Women: The Power of Women’s March Madnes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UHSP St. Louis chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In recent years, women’s sports have been seeing more recognition, specifically women’s basketball. In 1994, the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament expanded to 64 teams due to multiple schools expressing interest in participating. Title IX was passed in 1972, allowing an increase of opportunities for women in college sports, which also then created women’s basketball to officially be in the Olympics in 1976. What was once overlooked is now gaining attention from people all over the world.

Stars such as Paige Buecker, Azzi Fudd, Caitlin Clark, and Angel Reese have made their name playing in NCAA Women’s March Madness. Creating names like that has and still has an impact on basketball and personal lives. Each demonstrates what hard work and leadership can achieve, like playing in the WNBA. Their talent brings more opportunities like Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals, and allows players to have their own social media platforms to connect with more fans.

The 2024 women’s March Madness had the highest viewership with 18.9 million viewers, with the highest being 24.1 million viewers. As we move into the Sweet Sixteen for the 2026 season, the competition of each round is getting more intense. The unexpected 10th seed, Virginia, is getting its spotlight in the Sweet Sixteen, playing against TCU to continue the Cinderella story. Meanwhile, the leaders of each division are still going strong with UConn, UCLA, Texas, and South Carolina.

UConn’s star players, like Azzi Fudd, being an All-American and first-team All-American, have been averaging 17.7 points per game and has 91% free throw percentage. With the help of Sarah Strong, with 18.4 points per game, and the transfer of Kayleigh Hechel, playing guard. These girls not only have an influence on the court but also off the court as well. They participate in Play4Kay and the Kay Yow Fund. Beyond the tournament, the growth of women’s college basketball is creating more powerful messages to the world. Women’s sports are not only making an appearance now but are also making a statement.