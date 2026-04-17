Why The Film Sinners Stayed With Me Long After The Credits Rolled

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UHSP St. Louis chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My first impression of Ryan Coogler’s award-winning supernatural horror-thriller Sinners was that it was some sort of western period piece starring Michael B. Jordan. Believe me, I know how ridiculous that sounds. I had only seen short ads on TikTok of him wearing a vintage getup, in the middle of a dusty street, having what I thought was a stand-off. The only assumption that I was correct in was that it is, in fact, a period piece, and Michael B. Jordan is the leading actor!

A few days after my brief encounter with the TikTok advertisement, my mom called me to tell me that she was going to the theater with her friends to see the new movie Sinners. I was slightly curious because, according to my very incorrect assumptions, this did not seem like a movie she would readily see in the theater. I figured she would just wait for it to be added to streaming services and watch one lazy Friday night after struggling to find something more interesting. Again, I was very, very wrong.

I received another call that very night, and I could barely get a word in. My mom gushed about the characters, the cinematography, the storytelling, and most of all: the music. She claimed the film was unlike anything she had ever seen before, and that it had moved her to tears by the final scene. The days that followed were filled with her continued praise and developing obsession. I had never experienced my mother react to any piece of media this way, but I loved it. It reminded me of every single time I have hyperfixated on a beloved series like Harry Potter, Stranger Things, or Heated Rivalry. But this was different, and I knew that as soon as she purchased a ticket to go see Sinners in theaters again, this time alone. The movie was released nationwide on April 18th, 2025, and by the end of May 2025, she had seen it 5 times.

While 5 times may seem excessive to some, especially those who have not seen the movie, it wasn’t enough for people like my mother (and eventually me, too). I accompanied her to see the movie the first week of May. It was my first time seeing it, and her third. I was slightly apprehensive as it was described as a horror movie, and I can count the number of scary movies I’ve ever watched on 1 hand. Fortunately, from the time the first note of the opening scene played to when the credits started rolling, I was completely enraptured. The score was beautiful, the set was unique, and the characters were perfectly cast. I could sit here and go on and on about the plot and every little detail of this movie, but I believe it is better to go in blind, as I did. And honestly, if you haven’t seen it by now, what are you even doing? See it!

Beyond just my personal experience, Sinners proved itself during awards season as well. The film was nominated for a historic 16 Academy Awards, including nods for Best Picture, Director (Coogler), Actor (Jordan), Supporting Actress (Wunmi Mosaku), and Actor (Delroy Lindo), as well as numerous technical categories. The film was also nominated for 7 Golden Globes, winning Best Original Score and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. The soundtrack was recognized at the 68th annual Grammy Awards, where Sinners made history, becoming one of the most nominated films to ever grace the big screen. The film received 6 nominations and won Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

While its various awards and extensive critical acclaim speak for themselves, the film also had an unheard-of effect on the viewers. Since its release in April of 2025, Sinners grossed over $247 million worldwide and was re-released in select theatres across the United States at least 3 separate times. These re-releases allowed audiences to experience the film in IMAX format, just as director Ryan Coogler intended.

Looking back, it’s almost funny how wrong my first impression of Sinners was. What I expected to be a simple period piece turned out to be something incredibly layered, educational, and impossible to shake. It wasn’t just the haunting score or the powerful performances that stayed with me, but the way the film made me feel long after I left the theater. Watching my mom fall in love with it first, and then experiencing that same connection myself, made it even more meaningful. Sinners isn’t just a movie you watch, it’s one you carry with you long after you leave the theater. To me, that matters more than any award, nomination, or accolade.