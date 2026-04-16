My Journey: From Early Graduation to a Future in Pharmacy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UHSP St. Louis chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My path to college hasn’t looked like the “typical” one, and that’s something I’ve come to really value. I graduated from high school two years early after switching to an online school. This decision was definitely difficult and even scary, but it allowed me to step into the next phase of my life sooner and start figuring out exactly what I wanted for my future.

One thing about me is that I’ve always loved skincare and beauty. Not just in a surface-level way, but in a way where I genuinely care about what I’m putting on my skin and why it works. I have always been the kind of person who watches skincare videos, reads ingredient lists, and gets excited about finding products that actually make a difference. As somebody who has struggled with acne for a long time, to me, skincare is all about feeling confident and taking good care of yourself.

That’s a big part of why I went to aesthetics school after graduating. I wanted to turn something I loved and was truly passionate about into something real. Becoming a licensed esthetician gave me hands-on experience in skincare, client care, and the science behind each treatment. It also helped me develop discipline, professionalism, and strong communication skills through working directly with clients. It most importantly made me realize how much science is really behind everything we use every day, even things that may seem simple.

I wanted to know more, though. Like, not just what works, but why it works. I wanted to understand skincare at a deeper, scientific level and eventually help create it. That’s what led me to where I am now: a freshman in college majoring in pharmaceutical sciences.

Studying pharmacy has allowed me to connect everything — chemistry, biology, and my background in aesthetics — into one clear path towards becoming a pharmacist working in cosmetics. While pharmacy is often associated with medications, I see it as a way to expand my knowledge and open doors to many possibilities within healthcare. My background in aesthetics gives me a unique perspective, especially when it comes to understanding products people use every day and how they can improve. I’m especially interested in how products are formulated, how ingredients interact with different skin types, and how science can be used to create safer, more effective skincare.

Although my journey started a bit differently, every step has contributed to where I am now. Graduating early taught me independence. Aesthetics school helped me grow in confidence and people skills. Now, college is helping me build the knowledge I need for a career where I can make a real difference in people’s lives.

Everyone’s journey looks different. Sometimes following what you are interested in — even if it doesn’t make perfect sense at first — can lead you exactly where you are meant to be.