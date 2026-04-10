Moments > Money: Investing in What Actually Lasts

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UHSP St. Louis chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In college, money feels like it disappears almost as fast as you get it. Between tuition, gas, groceries, and the occasional coffee that somehow turns into a daily habit, it’s easy to feel guilty about spending anything extra. Every purchase starts to feel like a question: Do I really need this? Over time, I’ve started to realize that the money I spend on experiences, the moments that break up routine and bring people together, is the money I never regret.

I don’t remember every impulsive thing I’ve bought or every outfit I thought I needed at the moment. But I do remember my spring break trip to Chicago with my best friend and all the little moments that made it unforgettable.

Like seeing Cloud Gate, the Bean, for the first time. It’s one of those things you’ve seen a million pictures of, so you think you know what to expect. But standing there in person, seeing the skyline reflected back at you, taking pictures that never quite capture how it actually feels, it’s different. It felt surreal, like one of those “wow, I’m really here” moments that stick with you.

And then there were the nights we decided to treat ourselves, getting dressed up and going to fancy Italian restaurants like we had our lives completely together, ordering pasta we couldn’t pronounce, pretending we understood the menu, and just sitting there for hours talking about everything and nothing at the same time. It wasn’t just about the food; it was about feeling like we were stepping into a different version of our lives, even if just for a night.

Honestly, some of the best parts weren’t planned at all. They were the random side quests as we went on a wild goose chase throughout the city to try to find an iPhone repair shop, and the moments where we had no real plan and just decided to see where the day took us. Wandering into places we didn’t expect, changing plans at the last minute, doing things just because we could. Those unplanned moments made the trip feel real and spontaneous, like we were fully living in it instead of just checking things off a list.

What I remember most, though, is laughing until we couldn’t breathe. The kind of laughter that comes out of nowhere, over something so small, but turns into a moment you’ll never forget. Those are the memories that stay, the ones you can’t recreate, the ones that just happen when you’re with the right person at the right time.

Experiences like that have a way of pulling you out of the constant cycle of responsibilities. College can start to feel repetitive: classes, assignments, work, sleep, repeat. It’s easy to get stuck in that routine and forget that life is happening right now. That’s why moments like this matter so much. They remind you that your life is more than your to-do list.

I felt that same thing when I went to a Zach Bryan concert with my sister, singing every word together, fully in the moment. And again at St. Louis Cardinals games with my family, where it’s

less about the score and more about the time spent together. Each experience is different, but they all leave you with the same feeling: this was worth it.

What makes experiences so valuable is that they don’t fade the same way material things do. A purchase might feel exciting for a little while, but eventually, it just becomes another object. Experiences grow over time. They turn into stories you tell over and over again, inside jokes, traditions, and moments you wish you could relive.

Of course, this doesn’t mean ignoring your budget or spending irresponsibly. But it does mean recognizing that not all spending is equal. There’s a difference between spending money out of habit and spending money on something that actually adds something meaningful to your life.

Because at the end of the day, I’ve never regretted seeing the Bean for the first time, dressing up for dinner, trying something new like high tea, or saying yes to an unplanned adventure. I’ve never regretted the laughter, the memories, or the people I shared them with.

Long after the money is gone, those moments are still there.

And that’s what makes it worth it.