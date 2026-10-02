5 Fun Fall Date Ideas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UHSP St. Louis chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is the perfect time to plan cozy, festive, and memorable dates with your significant other. From pumpkin patches and apple picking to movie nights and scenic drives, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the season together without breaking the bank. Whether you’re looking for a fun outdoor adventure or a cozy night in, these fall date ideas are perfect for making the most of sweater weather.

Pumpkin Patch

First on the list is visiting a pumpkin patch! I feel like this is such a classic and simple but fun fall date idea. This is a great option for when you want to switch it up from just a cozy night in. Not only that, but it’s a great excuse to get dressed up in a cute fall outfit and force your partner to take Instagram pictures for you (even though they might not be the greatest at it). Just kidding, but seriously, is it just my boyfriend whose instinct is to take my pictures in landscape? Moving on from that, the date doesn’t have to end there; after picking your pumpkin, go home and have a pumpkin painting or carving competition!

Scary Movie Marathon

Next up is a scary movie marathon! Now, even if you don’t like scary movies, you can still have a movie marathon with fall-themed movies. If you’re a scary movie fan, the list of movies is endless: Scream, The Conjuring, Halloween, Terrifier, Friday the 13th, and the list goes on! For movies that are not so scary, some options include Halloweentown, Hocus Pocus, Coraline, Practical Magic, Twitches, and more! To add on to the date, you can make cookies and popcorn for the movie, and if you want to take it a step further, you can wear matching pajamas!

Picnic

Next on the list is a cozy fall picnic! This is a great idea for a day when it is not too cold outside but also not too hot. To start the date off, you can either choose to make the food you are bringing together, or you can pick food up on the way. Then just choose a park in your area and sit and watch the leaves fall! This can be a very laid-back and low-effort date, or again, you can get dressed up and take pictures in the park!

Farmer’s Market

Another idea is going to a farmers’ market in your area. This is a fun and relaxed way to spend a day together! You can walk around and look at all the stands and maybe grab something to eat while you are there. Around this time, many stands have fall-themed treats like caramel apples, pumpkin bread, apple pie, etc. Once you’ve got your treat, find a spot to sit and people-watch!

Boo Baskets