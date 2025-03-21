The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re looking for a new show to watch with a female-led cast you need to start watching Yellowjackets.

The hit Showtime drama focuses on a high school soccer team: The Yellowjackets; that find themselves trapped in the Canadian wilderness as they are on their way to nationals. The show jumps between the present day with the remaining survivors and the girls as teenagers back in the 90s.

Not to spoil too much but this show is intense. As someone who doesn’t really enjoy gore, violence, or even elements of horror I got hooked immediately. In the first season the mystery is strong, the pilot episode leaves you hanging on a cliffhanger wondering what happened to these girls and how did they survive?

The characters are some of the scariest, sweetest, but also most complex I’ve ever seen in a TV series. Your fav could also be the most problematic person at the same time, but that’s what’s so fun about the show. Everyone is so compelling to watch, my personal favorites have to be Shauna, Natalie, Taisa, and Misty. (But I can go back and forth on any of them)

It’s especially fulfilling as a woman who consumes and values media and entertainment in all forms, and to see how well-made the series is as a show that centers around women.

I can confidently say however that I refuse to watch this show alone because sometimes it is insane, so it’s a great show to watch with friends.

Overall, there is much more I would love to say, but that would go into spoiler territory >:) but can confidently confirm it is one of the best shows out right now and I can’t wait to see more!