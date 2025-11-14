What your favorite Stranger Things character says about you

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UGA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What’s so cool about Stranger Things is that there’s bound to be a character for everyone to relate to. The beauty of this blockbuster TV show (which is definitely top five for me!) is that it depicts growing up in so many different ways. Between the breathtaking sci-fi monster battles, each character has a coming-of-age story and conflict that is all their own: dating, not dating or broken up, anxious or depressed, fighting trauma or worrying about the future, focused or family or focused on friends.

I believe the Stranger Things character that you connect with the most says a lot about who you are, and who you want to be, so here’s my take as someone who is rewatching the show and thinks a lot about the character’s journeys. (Plus, I’m basically Nancy Wheeler, so there’s that, too).

Will

If you connect with Will Byers, you are strong and brave in the way not many people are. People see you as shy, innocent, even someone to baby, but you and your close friends know you’re truly a badass when you speak up or fight back. You would do anything for your family and friends, in fact, you’re the type of person who puts them before your own needs every single time. You’ve got a sensitive, artistic soul. You’re a little petty and very snarky. Oh, and you’re also the coolest person in your friend group even though nobody’s told you that yet.

Shame on your friends for not letting you have aux, too. You have the best music taste.

Mike

If your favorite character is Mike Wheeler, you’re the scatterbrained but loyal leader of your friend group. You’re dramatic and your friends adore you for it. Maybe you’re a middle child, ignored but seen by your friend group. You’re a writer because words don’t come easy to you when you need them, and you liked English class because English teachers gave you a bit of an ego boost. You’re a pack rat because you’re sentimental, and throwing away a poster or toy means throwing away a memory to you. You’re not confrontational, but you’ll whack a bully over the head if they come for your friends. You don’t want to grow up, and you don’t want things to change. But things change, so you just do your best.

Don’t forget to clean up your own mess, because other people can’t do it for you.

Lucas

Lucas Sinclair is the responsible, pragmatic realist of the group, so if you resonate with him, you’re probably used to being the most logical and levelheaded of your friends. You’re stubborn to the point where you dig your toes in even when everyone else disagrees with you. You know how important reputation and networking can be, but you’re dedicated to your dearest friends before all else. When you’re dating, you go all in, treating it like a game that you’re going to win. You do win, too – your charm and dedication capture the hearts of more people than you will ever know.

Dustin

If you see yourself in Dustin, you’re the brains of your friend group. You don’t take life too seriously and you’re goofy in a way friends who match your freak adore. You intellectualize your feelings but wear them on your sleeve. You probably played with stuffed animals as a kid, loved Zootopia, and have a soft spot for animals in general. You definitely cried when Mews died.

You have a big appetite for both knowledge and food. Friends can catch you poring over a book and dessert at the library during odd hours of the day.

Don’t get so caught up in being right. You don’t always have to be right.

Jane/Eleven

If you relate to our superhero El, you have a relentless curiosity about the world around you. You’re rebellious and a hopeless romantic, but you care a little too much about fitting in, which can dull your sparkle if you let it. The bravest of your friends, you’re ready to take on a challenge and stick up for those you love whenever necessary. You need your independence most of all, to find out who you are when nobody’s there, but life isn’t lived best alone and you know that, so you are devoted to your friends in a big way. Don’t let that nagging feeling telling you that you don’t belong control you, because it’s wrong. You do belong.

Max

If you consider yourself a Max girl, you manage to be the dream girl without trying. You’re sarcastic, you’re fun, you’re the friend whose dating advice is basically dump him because boys aren’t worth getting upset over. Things aren’t as totally tubular as they look, though, because when your mental health takes a turn for the worse, you isolate, turning to music like it’s a lifeline. You aren’t trusting, but you should trust that your friends will be there for you the way you are for them. You love exploring, sleepovers, and nights out. A little gossip doesn’t hurt you either!

Nancy

If you’re a Nancy Wheeler girl, you’re determined to a fault. You’re probably an eldest daughter like me, and your mantra in college is “let’s get this degree”. You’re nosy, a bit of a gossip, but only because you care about your friends and family. You won’t stop until you sniff out the truth, even if it takes you to unexpected places.

With love, you’re indecisive, preferring your independence and rebellious reputation but drawn to romance nonetheless. When you’re bored, you’re quick to break it off, but if you’re devoted to your partner, it’s forever.

Jonathan

If Jonathan Byers is your speed, you’re shy but you’ve got a big, warm heart. You’re nosy, a devoted sibling, and you might have an addictive brain or broody demeanor. You’re passionate about art and stubborn about your music taste. Some may say you’re a snob if they see your playlist, but you’re anything but – you’re compassionate and you’ll always stick up for the outcasts.

Steve

If you find yourself in Steve Harrington, you’ve got the biggest heart out of anyone I know. You’re the life of the party, you’re good with kids, and you will go to bat for your friends. You keep up appearances well, looking good all the time, but you know you’re more than that and wish people could see that deeper side to you. If you’ve made mistakes, you’re determined to redeem yourself from them. You’re a good role model anyone would be so lucky to have in their life.

(On a side note – can we please stop talking about Steve? I love him, but, guys, he’s not the main character.)

Robin

Robin Buckley lovers like you are confident or trying to be through their social awkwardness. You’re a hard worker who’s always there to lend a hand to a friend. You’re whip-smart, and you probably enjoy linguistics or foreign languages. When you have a crush, you’re a bit ditzy, blushing beyond belief, but your intentions are wholesome. You surround yourself with the coolest people, too.

Joyce

Joyce Byers is determined, even if people call her delusional. You’re the same way if you resonate with her. You tend to look for patterns in things that don’t exist – but don’t stop looking because you’re right more often than not. You will do anything for those you love, and you like to have a good time with people who warm your heart. Nothing makes you happier than coffee, pasta, show tunes, and knowing the people you love are safe.

Oh, you’re probably also a theatre kid.

TLDR: The next time somebody calls you delusional, don’t let that get to you.

Jim Hopper

If you’re a Jim Hopper person, you’re willing to step outside the boundaries for people you love. Loss hits you hard, but you have tough skin, so you get back up again. You’re loving and sharp at the same time – like a warm cup of black coffee for morning contemplation.

murray

If you like Murray Bauman, you do research like it’s nobody’s business. You can smell tension well – like it’s a sixth sense.You’re found at 2am watching YouTube video essays or reading breakdowns on Tumblr.

You’re probably also the “love doctor” of your friend group, shipping your pals together and begrudgingly giving them advice because they turn to you to fix their relationship problems.

Erica

If you’re an Erica type, you’re the bomb and you know it. People might call you a smarty-pants, but it’s just because they’re intimidated by your unshakable confidence. You may be a younger sibling, fed up with being deemed annoying just because you want to be heard. You love a good shopping spree and ice cream trip.

Don’t let anyone stop you from taking over the world. You are going to.

I’ll be tuning in to Stranger Things season 5 this Thanksgiving, and perhaps you are, too. Which character’s return are you looking forward to? Which characters do you miss?