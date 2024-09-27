Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Gilmore Girls walking through Fall Festival
The 17 Perfect Shows for When. . .

Kate McGuire
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UGA chapter.

Looking for the perfect shows to match your various moods? This is the list for you!

Gilmore Girls

You need a wholesome vibe, the smell of a fall, and hug from your mom.

Sex and the city

You need motivation for the perfect girls night out, style inspiration, and varying takes on relationship advice.

Bojack Horseman

You need something that is seemingly lighthearted and filled with pop-culture jokes, but has an underlying deep message.

You

You need something to become hyper-fixated on.

Modern family

You need comfort, something sneakily relatable, and that will always hit.

Normal People

You need to feel something.

New girl

You need the entire main cast to be enjoyable to watch on screen.

The society

You need to watch, become attached, and then grieve when you realize Netflix canceled it.

Never have i ever

You need to embrace the high school cringe and realize it’s entertaining.

BIg mouth

You need a stupid laugh.

Friends

You need fulfill the dream of being in the “perfect” friend group post-grad. 

The office

You need to romanticize the mundane and watch the ultimate friends-to-lovers trope play out.

Dash and lily

You need a show to rewatch every December in order to feel truly festive.

The Sex Lives of College Girls

You need a show that is for the college girlies.

How i met your mother

You need another sitcom in your life.

Fleabag

You need a show that beautifully breaks the forth wall.

Girls

You need a show that is at times hard to watch, but is a must watch before entering early adulthood.

Kate McGuire is first year student at UGA majoring in psych. She loves watching movies, peppermint mochas, and reading a good book!