The 17 Perfect Shows for When. . .

Looking for the perfect shows to match your various moods? This is the list for you!
- Gilmore Girls
-
You need a wholesome vibe, the smell of a fall, and hug from your mom.
- Sex and the city
-
You need motivation for the perfect girls night out, style inspiration, and varying takes on relationship advice.
- Bojack Horseman
-
You need something that is seemingly lighthearted and filled with pop-culture jokes, but has an underlying deep message.
- You
-
You need something to become hyper-fixated on.
- Modern family
-
You need comfort, something sneakily relatable, and that will always hit.
- Normal People
-
You need to feel something.
- New girl
-
You need the entire main cast to be enjoyable to watch on screen.
- The society
-
You need to watch, become attached, and then grieve when you realize Netflix canceled it.
- Never have i ever
-
You need to embrace the high school cringe and realize it’s entertaining.
- BIg mouth
-
You need a stupid laugh.
- Friends
-
You need fulfill the dream of being in the “perfect” friend group post-grad.
- The office
-
You need to romanticize the mundane and watch the ultimate friends-to-lovers trope play out.
- Dash and lily
-
You need a show to rewatch every December in order to feel truly festive.
- The Sex Lives of College Girls
-
You need a show that is for the college girlies.
- How i met your mother
-
You need another sitcom in your life.
- Fleabag
-
You need a show that beautifully breaks the forth wall.
- Girls
-
You need a show that is at times hard to watch, but is a must watch before entering early adulthood.