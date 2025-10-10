Not Just Vanilla: Elevated Gourmands to Try This Autumn

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
Autumn is where my favorite scent family thrives: gourmands. These are the fragrances that evoke the feeling of walking into a bakery, cutting through crisp fall air with pure comfort. But here’s the thing—as reliable basic vanilla scents are, sometimes it’s time for something different. This season, I’m all about gourmands that surprise: chai with marshmallow, nutty almond cakes, boozy mulled cider, and even a scoop of ice cream on a sunny fall afternoon.
As someone who looks up scent notes in my free time, can recite perfume compositions from memory, and walks into Sephora armed with pens, test strips, and bare arms, I’ve smelled a lot of fall fragrances. My friends don’t even bother going to the store anymore, they just call me instead before buying anything. (Am I a perfumista? Fraghead? Whatever the term is, that’s me.)
This fall, I want to spotlight gourmands that go beyond the expected. Think warm spices that remind you of chai, rich boozy notes like mulled cider, or nutty accords that smell like roasted pecans at the fair. These are the kinds of scents that still feel cozy and edible but with something extra. Something that makes people stop and ask, “What is that?”
Sorcellerie Apothecary is known for creating fragrances that emulate unique experiences rather than just being a batch of notes. Snow Moon Magic smells like a warm chai latte in your favorite mug on a rainy fall evening with lavender marshmallows floating on top. You’re curled up on the couch in a blanket, a warm Biscoff cookie in hand. The fragrance features creamy chai, cookie butter, lavender, and vanilla. It’s warming with spices that create this cozy, almost nostalgic sweetness.
This Lush fragrance is one of the most unexpectedly interesting gourmands out there. With notes of lemon, butterscotch, caramel, fenugreek, and vanilla, it sounds like it would be overwhelmingly sweet. However, the fenugreek adds a warm, maple-like depth that keeps it grounded. The lemon brightens the opening just enough to cut through the richness. It’s like the sun breaking through fall leaves. It’s unapologetically gourmand but with enough complexity to feel elevated beyond your typical vanilla-caramel fall scent.
While many gourmands lean warm and spiced, Raspberry Ripple captures the nostalgic sweetness of summer ice cream. It opens with a tart burst of raspberry before softening into a clean, skin-hugging sweetness. It’s fresh, cozy, and not overly sweet; it’s the kind of scent that feels like cashmere and lipstick, perfect for crisp days and quiet afternoons.
This fragrance is like freshly baked almond-coconut madeleines, tender and warm enough to hug you but airy enough to feel like dessert you don’t feel guilty about. Coconut milk and chantilly cream swirl with almond cake, vanilla marzipan, and a soft tonka bean finish. It smells of a slow morning in a café tucked on a quiet street. Pure confectionary comfort, with enough nutty-cake character to feel special, not generic.
Gingerbread isn’t just Christmas in a bottle here, it’s an entire cozy bakery in a mountain town where it always rains. Fresh ginger, cloves, cinnamon & nutmeg dominate the opening, but wheat absolute, brown sugar, butter, milk & vanilla ground the sweetness into something rich, textured, and nostalgic. There’s a deep woodsy undercurrent (black walnut) that pulls back on the sugar-rush, making this gourmand feel complex. It’s ideal for chilly evening walks when the air has bite and you want something that warms you from the inside out.