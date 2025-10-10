Not Just Vanilla: Elevated Gourmands to Try This Autumn

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UGA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Autumn is where my favorite scent family thrives: gourmands. These are the fragrances that evoke the feeling of walking into a bakery, cutting through crisp fall air with pure comfort. But here’s the thing—as reliable basic vanilla scents are, sometimes it’s time for something different. This season, I’m all about gourmands that surprise: chai with marshmallow, nutty almond cakes, boozy mulled cider, and even a scoop of ice cream on a sunny fall afternoon.

As someone who looks up scent notes in my free time, can recite perfume compositions from memory, and walks into Sephora armed with pens, test strips, and bare arms, I’ve smelled a lot of fall fragrances. My friends don’t even bother going to the store anymore, they just call me instead before buying anything. (Am I a perfumista? Fraghead? Whatever the term is, that’s me.)

This fall, I want to spotlight gourmands that go beyond the expected. Think warm spices that remind you of chai, rich boozy notes like mulled cider, or nutty accords that smell like roasted pecans at the fair. These are the kinds of scents that still feel cozy and edible but with something extra. Something that makes people stop and ask, “What is that?”