Is Fruit Love Island Ethical?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UGA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are on social media, specifically TikTok, you have probably seen the popular AI-Generated Fruit Love Island series, posted by the Tik Tok account @ai.cinama021. Viewers have mixed opinions about this animated series, some thoroughly entertained, while others are worried about the ecological concerns and societal impacts of AI being normalized in our culture and media.

SO, what’s so interesting about this mini series anyway?

This AI-generated content is captivating to viewers as it takes a spin on the popular summer show, Love Island, in short, colorful, and easy-to-scroll-through videos. The account has reportedly broken records, gaining more than 13 million followers in 9 days following its launch on March 13, 2026. Further, the account’s videos gain tens of millions of views within hours of posting. Members of the growing fan base leave comments such as, “Where is chocolatinaaa,” or “I just know strawberrita will be a bombshell.” In my opinion, I think it’s possible that social media users, myself included, are just bored of current media and have lower attention spans than ever. These videos are posted at a speed that no human could curate and share. Is using AI to create short clips of no substance really worth it? Let’s get into the downsides of AI usage.

ai behind the scenes

Okay, I don’t want to bore anyone; so you can skip this paragraph if you already know all about the environmental impacts of AI. Personally, I have never really looked into the real consequences of AI until getting prepared to write this article. So, here it is for anyone who’s interested like I was. First off, training and running large AI models requires a huge amount of energy consumption. Training a single model can use as much electricity as hundreds of homes use in a year. Everyday use and generation adds up quick, increasing the demand on power grids which are typically powered by fossil fuels. This energy consumption also contributes to greenhouse gas emissions. Further, data systems need cooling systems to prevent overheating, reliant on copious amounts of freshwater.

Additionally, AI functions as a potential threat to traditional creative jobs on the market. Filmmakers, actors, editors, and other creatives worry about the replacement and undermining by AI on their jobs, as AI can create content faster and cheaper. Only time can tell the effect of AI on the job market and the new roles of certain jobs in the creative sphere. There is also concern for the loss of “human touch” in AI-generated work, which can lack emotional connection and personal storytelling.

well,

There’s no need to debate whether Fruit Love Island should continue or not, as from the latest TikTok news, the creator has been removed from the Creator Rewards Program and will be taking a step away from posting content. All in all, AI has its respective perks. The impacts of AI are not fully understood by anyone yet, but it is important to acknowledge the environmental drawbacks and societal impacts made by increasingly prevalent AI content. Stay aware and think about this article next time you scroll upon a funky, animated, AI-made video!