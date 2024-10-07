The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UGA chapter.

Fall and winter can be curated just by the feel/sound of a song, so here are some of my favorite songs that I think can fit into any fall playlist.

Headstones and landmines – lizzy mcAlpine

Not only is this entire album so beautifully written, but there are so many songs with dual meanings and painful (in a good way, of course!) metaphors. This song specifically ranks near the top of my favorite Lizzy McAlpine songs just because of the lyrics. The last minute of the song allows you to reflect on every. single. word. and to create a world your own.

Cowboy like me – taylor swift

This song is one of my favorites from Taylor Swift. Anything from Evermore gives me such fall vibes and Cowboy Like Me, in my head, is so incredibly geared towards Halloween/October time, including the rest of the album.

Bags – clairo

Something about this song SCREAMS hot coffee in hand, walking down a street with orange leaves, and wearing a fall sweaters with jeans. Clairo does a great job of giving devastatingly sad songs with an upbeat background to try and trick you.

Kiss me – sixpence none the richer

I mean, come on. Just look at the album cover. The lyrical and guitar genius of this song have taken it so so far! While it’s found its popularity more recently, I discovered this song during my middle school days and have never let it go.

i know you – faye webster

Faye Webster’s entire discography has been on shuffle these past few weeks as the weather has gotten cooler. There’s nothing like walking around on campus and acting all mysterious. At least I’ve heard…

Letter to an old poet – boygenius

For me, this song takes me back to a time where everything seemed a little bit… harder. While I still adore this album, it will never not remind me of cooler temperatures and continuous repeats of this song.

All in due time – joshua bassett

I don’t know what it is about this song, but something about the melody and chord progressions scratch every single itch in my brain. I am not a huge fan of his music overall, but this EP has a lot of really good songs on it that help to put me in a fall mood.

you missed my heart – pheobe bridgers

While this song is quite long, I have never loved listening to every single lyric of a song more. The way it describes all of the different ways of “missing a heart” and the metaphors built within makes this song one of my favorites by her.

The blue – gracie abrams

Any song from Good Riddance can make a fall playlist that much better. I don’t know how she does it, but Gracie Abrams knows how to simultaneously make you want to jam out and go insane at the same time.

Doomsday- lizzy mcalpine