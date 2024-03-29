“GUTS(spilled)” is everything and more

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS album debuted in early September of last year, but there were a few tracks that didn’t quite make the cut. The songs “obsessed,” “girl I’ve always been,” “scared of my guitar,” and “stranger” were all secret tracks included on various versions of the vinyl of GUTS, yet many fans wished for it to appear on streaming services. Now touring the album, Rodrigo surprised fans by playing one of the four songs featured on the various vinyls. At one of her recent shows in Chicago, Olivia unfolded a paper sign reading “GUTS Deluxe Out Friday” during her performance of “get him back.” As promised, Rodrigo released GUTS(spilled) containing five new songs available for streaming. Here’s what I have to say about them.

obsessed

Starting the deluxe soundtrack with “obsessed” was a power move. This is the ‘it girl’ song of the five, and it is the perfect addition to your getting-ready playlist. Olivia is not afraid to admit jealousy (she literally has a song called “jealousy, jealousy”), but she sure does wear it well. Rodrigo is always eager to showcase her teenage angst side, so starting the release with ‘obsessed’ flawlessly captures what her sophomore album is about.

girl i’ve always been

The style of this song took me by surprise in the best way possible. The song starts with an upbeat intro with a folk-like tone, one of my favorite things about this track. I would absolutely adore more songs like this on upcoming albums from her, and maybe this is an easter egg to what we could be hearing next from Rodrigo. Olivia is coming into her own and showcasing all the different sides of her music with these new releases. I would describe this as the perfect song to stroll to, and its upbeat vibe just makes you want to get up and dance!

scared of my guitar

Olivia can write so many emotions well, and sadness is definitely one of them. Through her powerful high notes and master lyricism, Olivia once again nails the sad ballad tune. The honest truth is best in song form, and Olivia brings out so much raw emotion in every lyric. I’ve always been a fan of Rodrigo’s slow songs, so “scared of my guitar” was right up my alley. Olivia is never afraid to show her feelings in her songs, which is a reason why her fan base relates so easily to her songs.

stranger

After all the heartbreak and jealousy, it seems that we are getting the closure song we have been waiting for. I love the upbeat and simple nature of the song, and it truly makes you want to wish all the bad things away. As we have heard from past songs, breakups have been hard for Rodrigo. She seems to be turning the corner and truly wishing all the best, and the lyric “And God knows that I am the girl I am because of you,” is indicative of closure and of new times for her music. Olivia has a gift of perfectly encapsulating the emotions that run through you during all times of girlhood, a testament to why her fan base increased after the release of her first album SOUR. Rodrigo is entering a new era of her life, with recently turning 21 and starting her world tour, she is ready to leave the heartbreak in the past.

so american

She gifted us her first full-form love song and fans are loving every second of it. This was the only song out of the five released that was not included on the special edition vinyl, meaning it was new to all fans’ ears. Of course with any love song, fans are dying to know who it could be about, and it is no secret that it is about Louis Partridge. Olivia and Louis were spotted as a couple by paparazzi in early December, and Louis has attended every GUTS show since the tour started. This song brings out my inner 5SOS and One Direction fangirl phases, and I absolutely love it. This is the perfect ‘windows-down’ song for the upcoming warm weather.

Enjoy listening!