The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UGA chapter.

I love to read, and any time I’m doing so, it’s either a physical copy, on my iPad, or on my phone. I used to have a Kindle Fire when I was a kid, and then I stopped using it once I got to about the 8th grade and my school work and extracurriculars. I was still reading here and there in high school, but once I got to college, I really got back into the swing of things. I got a new library card for my local public library, I was buying stacks of books at a time, and I made a GoodReads account. I downloaded the Kindle app on my phone and iPad, and I used those all the time.

However, over the summer, I finally bit the bullet and bought a Kindle Paperwhite. After seeing everyone on TikTok show theirs off and a long back and forth debate wtih my friends, I said I’d get one if they did, and three days later my new Kindle was at my doorstep.

As soon as I opened it up, I was obsessed. I knew right away it would replace me reading on my phone and iPad, and that it would be going with me everywhere. Here’s a few reasons why:

it’s lightweight Kindles aren’t heavy at all and so easy to carry around and store. They fit in your bag, purse, and sometimes even your back pocket if it’s the right size. It takes up less space than a physical book and weighs less too, It’s also helpful because you get to carry around multiple books on one device instead of carrying around several paperbacks or hardbacks. The e-ink technology One of my favorite parts is that Kindle’s e-ink technology makes the screen look like the actual pages of a book. The LED lighting on phones and other tablets can be too bright, and eventually after a while a reading youe eyes hurt and you get a headache. Kindle screens are still dimmer even at the highest brightness setting. The e-ink is also really good for reading outside because the sunlight doesn’t cause a glare on the screen. it’s customizable I’m obsessed with “Decorate My Kindle With Me” and “Let’s Refresh My Kindle” videos on TikTok. I love seeing how different everyone’s tastes are. You can get a cute case, a PopSocket, a little charm wristlet, some stickers, or whatever you want to make it your own. You can even make a little lockscreen to show that it’s yours. @dawnspov the kpopification of my kindle 🤭🤭 — #kindle #bookish #booktok #kpop #kpopdeco #soobin #kindledecorating #kindleaesthetic ♬ TIME SLIP – It’s accessible The e-ink technology alone is already helpful for those who have vision problems and who are sensitive to bright lighting. Along with this, you can change the font style, font size, and line spacing of the pages on your Kindle to fit your preferences and needs. You can even change the color of the pages, as well. This is really helpful for those with reading or other disabilities because they get to adapt the device to their necessary reading style. It helps with time management Another one of my favorite Kindle features is that it learns your reading speed. It’ll tell you how much time you have left in a chapter and how much time you have left in the book overall. It’s really good at helping you pace yourself and also keep up with how long you’ve been reading. There’s no distractions Even though we can put other devices on Do Not Disturb, sometimes notifications slip through and distract us. Also, we close out of our book and start swiping through other apps and games and now we’ve been taken out out of the moment. Kindles are strictly books, and there isn’t anything else that can show up to distract you while you read. The Storage Space is amazing On your phone or tablet, after downloading so many books, your storage gets used up and you have to start deleting things. Physical booksheves also have only so much space before they get messy and overflow. With Kindles, you can have hundreds of books downloaded and it’ll barely make a dent in your available storage capacity.

A Kindle isn’t necessary to read, but it sure does make it a lot easier and a bit more fun. They can be a bit pricey, but I ended up getting mine from eBay for about $40 and it works like new. If you keep an eye out on deals from Amazon, Target, Walmart, or check resell sites, you can get a pretty good deal. If you’re someone who reads a lot, I’d definitely say you won’t have any regrets.

If you want to know a little more, here’s a full breakdown of the differences between each one!

If you’ve been debating, go ahead and hit “Add to Cart” right now, it’s absolutely worth it.