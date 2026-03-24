5 Reasons Why Spring Semester is Better than Fall Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UGA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The majority of people that I’ve talked to about preferred semesters in school have said that fall semester is the better time of the school year. However, I completely disagree. Granted, although there is plenty of bustle and excitement upon returning to school in the fall; spring semester is all-around the superior time of year.

1. routine

It can be pretty difficult to get back into a good flow with classes and homework after getting thrown into a full school schedule after summer break. On the other hand, it’s practically second nature to fall back into a routine entering the spring semester. By the end of winter break, I’m typically bored out of my mind after spending weeks curled up in the house, sheltering from the cold weather. With this in mind, it is clear that starting spring semester is circumstantially easier than the beginning of fall semester, with such a huge time gap filled with summer activities preceding this start. I am a huge proponent of the idea that a good routine is the key to overall well-being. So for someone as type-A as me, I much prefer diving back into spring semester, with an established school routine, over coming back to school after two full months off.

2. the weather

Georgia during the month of August is similar to being in a sauna, all day. Walking to class can already be a tiring task, but doing so in the heat is not for the weak. On top of this, as your school motivation dwindles down so does the temperature during fall semester! This is not a good combination, especially for fellow victims of seasonal sadness. Ultimately, the weather is just not ideal for me during the fall semester. Don’t get me wrong, I can’t stand the cold weather during the months of January and February. However, when the weather starts to warm up it is such an amazing feeling! The vibes on campus are immediately lifted and there is a newfound sense of joy. I would much rather look forward to temperatures rising, at a nice 60-70 degree range, rather than feel the cold creeping closer.

3. spring break

Spring break is arguably the best break mid-semester out of the whole year. A full week off, with nice weather, to do what you please. Whether you stay in town to work, chill, or go out of town on vacation, a whole week is the perfect amount of time to recharge during the middle of the semester. Spring break just has a fun connotation to it.

4. more free time

As I’m posting for the University of Georgia Her Campus, my Saturdays in Athens during fall semester tend to be filled with football. Now, this is the opposite of a bad thing and if I’m being honest I do miss those Saturdays as I’m writing this right now. BUT, I can confidently say that I have had way more free time during this semester compared to last. With extra time on my hands, I’ve been able to attend different sporting events, such as basketball and baseball games. I’ve even gotten more involved on campus, with clubs such as Her Campus! So, all in all, it is nice to have some extra time on your hands to spend in your college town.

5. two words: summer break

If spring break is the best mid-semester intermission, summer break is the best break of the year without a doubt. This is a known truth for anyone still in school, ingrained in us since watching Phineas and Ferb, where 104 days of summer vacation was first idealized to us. Also notable is High School Musical 2, which perfectly encapsulates and illustrates the excitement of summer break. What better to look forward to after a long, hard semester of classes than two months of warm weather, tanning, swimming, relaxing, and so much more. This is the cherry on top of the spring semester.

So,

Overall, it is a privilege to have any semester at any higher education level. Both fall and spring have their respective perks, but it is clear that spring semester is the better of the two; full of joyful and rejuvenating energy.