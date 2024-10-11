5 hair care products for curly hair that I swear by

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
On campus, I get lots of compliments about my hair – “Oh, Arianna, your hair looks so great today!” “I love your hair, Ari!” To others, my curly red locks may appear effortlessly stylish, but as any girl with hair like mine knows, it takes work to make hair that frizzes so easily look good. In fact, it took years of trial and error before I boiled my hair routine down to a science. Everyone’s hair is different, and different things work for different people, but five products have made a world of difference for my hair personally, so I’ll share them (and some of my curly-hair secrets) below. P.S: You can easily buy all of these products on Amazon, at a Super Target, or at Walmart if you want to try them out!
- Rizos Curls Refresh & Detangle Spray
My younger sister and I have used detangler for a long time because it’s simple and effective…if your hair doesn’t get tangled too easily. For my sister, detangler worked every time. Me, on the other hand? I wasn’t exactly sure how detangler got rid of tangles. That’s when I realized that my type of hair calls for something stronger on a daily basis. Rizos Curls makes an easy-to-use detangling spray that works on my kinks and curls. The best part? Rizos is committed to making products that work for curls as diverse as the girls who wear them are.
- Wet Brush Original Detangler HAIRBRUSH
I’ve got a sensitive scalp, so I hate combing my hair even though it works better than brushing out curls. The Wet Brush has been a staple of my hair routine for almost a decade now, and I love it because it gets tangles out – painlessly! There are so many different Wet Brush designs, too, so you can buy one that’s pretty and uniquely your own.
- Camille Rose Almond Jai Twisting Butter
My mom has the same hair type as me, and she uses Camille Rose’s hair butter every single day. I’ve definitely snuck it a few times, and it smooths out the wisps and frizz in my hair so well. My favorite part about it? It smells like cupcakes!
- Kinky-curly Knot Today Natural Leave In Detangler
Hands down, the best leave-in conditioner to get the crazy knots out after a warm summer’s day at the pool, especially if you don’t feel like washing your hair again because you did it yesterday. (Another pro pool tip – braid your hair! I do this every time I go swimming and when I go to bed at night. My hair is so much more manageable when I take it down.)
- Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Curl Activating Mousse
This mousse is quite literally magical. At least I like to think so. Every time I use it, my hair looks amazing. Thanks for insisting I try it, dad!