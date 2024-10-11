5 hair care products for curly hair that I swear by

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UGA chapter.

On campus, I get lots of compliments about my hair – “Oh, Arianna, your hair looks so great today!” “I love your hair, Ari!” To others, my curly red locks may appear effortlessly stylish, but as any girl with hair like mine knows, it takes work to make hair that frizzes so easily look good. In fact, it took years of trial and error before I boiled my hair routine down to a science. Everyone’s hair is different, and different things work for different people, but five products have made a world of difference for my hair personally, so I’ll share them (and some of my curly-hair secrets) below. P.S: You can easily buy all of these products on Amazon, at a Super Target, or at Walmart if you want to try them out!