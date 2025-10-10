5 Characters who would LOVE Jo Malone London’s Raspberry Ripple

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UGA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Scent always holds memory in movies and books. So many stories have a moment where a character smells an old sweatshirt and is instantly transported to their past. Characters often have signature scents, and a scent can tell us a lot about a character. I’ve recently been obsessed with Raspberry Ripple from Jo Malone London- a scent that promises gourmand with notes of raspberry, redcurrant, and white musk, but delivers something lighter and almost floral. It reminds me of these sophisticated, yet sweet characters. These characters hold a lot of depth to them and are maybe not always who they seem!

Rory Gilmore If Rory is anything, it’s complex. She starts out with this sweet, innocent persona and gets shaped by her life and its challenges throughout the show. Rory also grows up in between the two worlds of her life in Stars Hollow and her grandparent’s home. I feel like the complex, sophisticated nature of Raspberry Ripple fits Rory well. Warner Bros. Television Maeve Wiley Maeve is someone who seems rough around the edges, but at the end of the day, is still a young girl trying to find her place in the world. She wants love, but she is never willing to compromise who she is for a relationship. She’s a character who isn’t afraid to be authentically herself. I feel like the complex yet sweet notes of Raspberry Ripple capture her vibes perfectly. Devi Vishwakumar Devi is one of my favorite messy and complicated characters. Grappling with the sudden loss of her father, Devi is just trying to graduate high school and get into her dream school, Princeton. Devi will make mistakes, and possibly break some laws, but she cares deeply for the people she loves. I think Raspberry Ripple would totally compliment her energy. Erin Quinn Derry Girls is one of my favorite shows to watch for comfort. The chaotic energy of all of those girls makes me feel so seen. Erin strikes that balance of humor and seriousness perfectly. Erin is always trying to be sophisticated and mature, but she’s still a kid. I think Raspberry Ripple would allow her to feel that sophistication while still embracing her youth. Belly Conklin Belly is a character who never shies away from drama. In her defense, it’s kind of difficult to avoid drama when your love interests are brothers. I know it’s Jo Malone London but the scent reminds me so much of the person Belly grows into while studying in Paris. She grows stronger, losing the naivete of her youth. I think Raspberry Ripple would be perfect for the person Belly becomes. Erika Doss/Prime Video

I think these characters would all really love some Raspberry Ripple in their life. Do you have any characters who you think would also fit this scent profile? I’m going into my fall still stuck on this sophisticated summer scent, and I think these characters are joining me!

