10 Athens artists to add to your fall playlist

Athens in the fall – there’s nothing quite like it. Football season is here, campus looks beautiful (especially over by the main library), and there are plenty of concerts or music festivals like Porchfest around town.

I’ve had plenty of friends ask me about the local music scene and what Athens artists they should get into, and as a college DJ, I’m always hearing the Classic City’s latest in the DJ booth or live with WUOG friends.

Here are 10 song recommendations from Athens-based artists, old and new, that I enjoy listening to while walking to class in the fall. Maybe you’ll want to add them to your autumn playlist while giving it a mid-season refresh.

(I’ve included YouTube links, but you can add all these songs to your Spotify, too.)

1. Honeypuppy

Lead singer Josie’s vocals steal the show in this soft-grunge band with two very snappy and replayable EPs. If you’re a fan of the Sundays, Lunar Vacation or Paramore, I think you’ll love Honeypuppy’s songs.

Fun fact – Honeypuppy’s song inspirations include Club Penguin and Wes Anderson’s 2001 film, “The Royal Tenenbaums”.

2. Nana Grizol

Nana Grizol’s folk-rock tracks explore a range in themes, from queerness to coming of age to living in the South. I’m shocked more people haven’t heard their song “Autumn”, a wistful fall-sounding love song perfect for when you’re walking around North Campus.

3. Cannon Rogers

If you’re a country-music loving girl with a sense of humor and an appetite for road trips like me, you’re going to adore Cannon Rogers’ upcoming new project. His new song “Abel’s Blues”, which sounds like an old-school honky tonk jam, combines the Americana imagery of an artist like Zach Bryan with playful wit.

4. Vic Chesnutt

Need some new autumnal sad girl music? Look no further than Vic Chesnutt, the late Athens legend who has a local songwriter awards competition named after him. Chesnutt’s lyrics explore themes of religion and death, and I find that he falls into the same lyrical camp as Noah Kahan and Hozier.

“Coward”, the first song from Vic’s final album, is perfect for staring out the car window and holding back tears.

5. Of montreal

Nothing says Athens like the chaotic and contemplative rock sound that defines of Montreal. I love 2005’s “The Sunlandic Twins” and 1997’s “Cherry Peel”, both of which are good for vibing out to in the evening if your head is feeling all over the place.

6. Bea Porges

Bea Porges is a sad-girl songwriter that reminds me so much of Clairo and Gracie Abrams. Her lyrics, paired with her skill with guitar, deliver a gut-punch on a rainy autumn morning. I’ve been really loving her song “Sitting Still” lately.

7. Karma Kat

I saw Karma Kat perform at Nuci’s Space recently, and lead singer Carley Rogers’ vocals blew me away. Drummer Seth Parker and guitarist Nick Christian add to the jazz and rock influenced sound of the band. If you’ve been loving Olivia Dean and/or Amy Winehouse, I would highly recommend Karma Kat’s raw songs touching on mental health, situationships, and the college experience at large.

8. Bog Bod

Bog Bod is another female-led rock band based in Athens. Their EP “Blue Lagoon” is one of my favorite Athens records, especially when I’m having one of my “ballad of a homeschooled girl” moments.

“Michael Brown Eyes” is a fun song to gush and giddily dance around in your room to, especially this fall!

9. Little Mae

Brother-sister shoegaze duo Little Mae just released their first album, Painted Like Dandelions. I feel that the project’s meandering lyrics and soft guitar sound would charm any Boygenius and Alice Phoebe Lou enjoyer.

10. Women in STEM

Rock trio Women in Stem is proof that women can shine in the Athens rock space. The band is on the rise, performing at Porchfest and WUOG’s Live In The Lobby recently. Athens fans of Paramore and more, let’s get behind these lovely ladies!