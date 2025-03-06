Your F*ck It List: 41 Fun, Fearless, and Filthy Sexual Bucket List Ideas

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

So, you’re young, hot and ready to explore your sexuality! Yeah girl, embrace that adventure! Here are some ideas (increasing in excitement) from a sex educator to help you create your ultimate sex bucket list:

Remember, this is your journey—only include what feels right and fun for you! No pressure to do anything you’re not comfortable with.

Make a sex bucket list – You have to start somewhere! Wear lingerie under your clothes to class – A sexy little secret for yourself. Go to a sex store – Check out your local adult store and treat yourself to something new. Kiss every erogenous zone – Get playful with all those sensitive spots. Listen to an erotic audiobook – Let your mind wander to some steamy stories. Cook dinner naked for your lover – You’ll be the most delicious thing on their mind. Write out your ultimate fantasy – Dream big and put it on paper, just for yourself. Try flavored condoms or lube – Just remember only to use these on a penis, they aren’t made for the vaginal biome. Have a sexy photoshoot – Capture your super hot bod and boost that confidence! Read some smut – You know you want to. Experiment with a blindfold – Heighten your other senses and let loose. Give or get a sexy massage – Let your hands do the talking. Try pole dancing or burlesque – It’s sexy and a great workout! Have a solo date night – Get dressed up, treat yourself to dinner and end the night with a solo pleasure sesh. Have sex in lingerie – If you need some, check out The Lingerie Company near campus. Play with sex dice – Let chance decide what happens next. Do a striptease – Put on your favorite song and let the clothes fall off. Have shower or bathtub sex – Get some silicone lube to make sure you stay well-lubricated. Try wax play – Get hot hot hot! Have sex on the floor instead of the bed – Because why the hell not! Get frisky in a hammock – Just make sure you are out of sight, AKA not at Plaza. Get a position of the day book – And actually use it. Try an aphrodisiac – Eat oysters, chocolate or wine for dinner before you get into it. Sext a partner – Spice things up with some naughty texts throughout the day. Have a one-night-stand Roleplay a fantasy – Power play can be a great place to start. Do it in front of a mirror – Get the best view of how sexy y’all are! Go to a strip club – I personally recommend Magic Male XXL, the traveling show. Use an arousal pill – Boost your pleasure with a little extra help. Use a toy with a partner – Vibrators, dildos, and cock rings, oh my! Try the backdoor – Go slow, use lube, and see what all the hype is about. Go to a nude beach – Show up naked, topless or fully clothed. Have sex on a rooftop – Extra points if it’s during sunset. Try it in a tent while camping – You’re outdoors, but not outdoors…it’s perfect. Experiment with a remote-controlled toy in public – Just make sure you’re in a noisy environment. Have sex in a fancy hotel with champagne – Add rose petals for that je ne sais quoi. Celebrate your sexaversary – A great excuse to throw a party or have a date night. Get frisky in a hot tub or pool – Please remember to come up for air. Have sex in every room of your house – *Caveat* except your roommate’s bedroom. Have sex outdoors – The birds are chirping, the sun is out, what a perfect time to railed. Have a threesome or explore group sex – The more, the merrier, right?

Hopefully, these ideas have got you started making your F*ck It List! Remember to pursue only ideas that make you happy, and it is always okay to stop if you realize something isn’t your jam.

So what’s on your F*ck It List?