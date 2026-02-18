You Need a Side Quest: Small Plans That Make the Year Feel Fuller

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College has a weird way of making time blur together. One minute it’s syllabus week, the next you’re asking yourself how it’s already midterms… again. Days are packed with classes, work, social plans and scrolling breaks that somehow eat up entire evenings. Before you know it, months pass and you can’t remember anything specific that actually made them feel distinct.

The solution isn’t a 50-item bucket list or a complete lifestyle overhaul. It’s simpler than that. One intentional, enjoyable thing a month. Something small enough to fit into a busy schedule but meaningful enough to break the routine. Think of them as side quests: low-stakes, slightly out of the ordinary and surprisingly memorable.

So without further ado, here is one idea for each month to make the year feel fuller without adding pressure:

February — Dress Up and Go Somewhere Cinematic

February can feel like it revolves around couples or exams, so this is your excuse to romanticize your own life. Pick one night to dress up ( actually dress up in something you have been wanting to wear) and go somewhere that feels cinematic. A jazz bar, a nice restaurant you’ve “been meaning to try,” or even a smaller independent movie theater will do. Go with friends or solo and pretend you’re in a grand big city for the evening.

March — Take a One-Day Workshop

March is perfect for trying something new without committing long-term. Sign up for a one-day workshop or class in a skill you’ve always been curious about: pottery, photography, cocktail-making, coding or anything else that feels slightly out of character for you. Worst case scenario, you learn it’s not for you. Best case, you unlock a new hobby or interest you didn’t know you needed.

April — Build Your Favorite Outfit Secondhand

Instead of shopping online, challenge yourself to create your new favorite outfit from a thrift store, vintage shop or local market. April is for experimentation, and secondhand shopping forces you to get creative. Bonus points if the outfit becomes something you reach for constantly and can proudly say, “I thrifted this.”

May — Wake Up for the Sunrise

Yes, this requires setting an alarm. No, you won’t regret it. Whether it’s a sunrise run, a beach morning or just sitting outside with a coffee and a book, watching the sun come up feels like a reset. May is a transition month because the semester is ending, finals are wrapping up (finally!) and summer is starting. There’s something grounding about being awake while the world feels quiet and new.

June — Have a Yes Day

For 24 hours, say yes (within reason). Yes to spontaneous plans, yes to trying something new, yes to the dessert you’re craving. This isn’t about abandoning responsibilities, it’s about noticing how often you automatically say no out of habit. June is made for spontaneity, and a ‘Yes Day’ reminds you how much fun can come from leaning into it.

July — Go to an Event Alone

Pick one event and go by yourself. Rooftop drinks, an outdoor movie, a festival, a concert or even dinner. Going alone sounds intimidating, but it’s oddly empowering. You arrive when you want, leave when you want and realize you don’t need a group to enjoy something fully.

August — Sleep Somewhere That Isn’t Your Home

Let’s be clear: this does not mean spending the night with your crusty ex situationship. August is about a change of scenery. Have a sleepover with friends, go on a short trip or try camping if that’s your thing. Sleeping somewhere new, even briefly, tricks your brain into feeling like you escaped your routine.

September — Enter a Competition

Sign up for something with a clear goal: a 10K race, a tennis tournament, trivia night, bowling game or even an academic competition. It doesn’t matter if you win. The point is having something to train for or look forward to (and girl I know you have a competitive streak). September thrives on structure, and competitions give you purpose beyond classes.

October — Do Something That Scares You a Little

October is the month to lean into discomfort. Present when you normally wouldn’t, take a dance class or try “rejection therapy”. Go stand in Plaza of the Americas and ask strangers harmless questions, say it’s for a class or if you’re really scared just wear your halloween costume (now you’re practically a different person). Growth doesn’t come from staying comfortable, and October is basically the perfect time to put yourself out there.

November — Volunteer for a Day

Give one day to something bigger than yourself. Volunteer at an animal shelter, food pantry, women’s shelter, Special Olympics or a local school. November naturally brings reflection, and volunteering is a reminder that fulfillment doesn’t always come from doing more, it can also come from giving.

December — Host a Year-End Awards Ceremony

End the year by celebrating it. Gather your friends and host a low-effort awards night with categories like Best Plot Twist, Most Chaotic Moment, Best Glow-Up or Biggest Drama Queen. Laugh, reflect and realize how much actually happened this year.

College doesn’t slow down, but you can choose to mark time in ways that matter to you. Take inspiration from this list and make it your own! One thing a month is manageable and at the end of the year, you won’t be wondering where the time went. Instead, you’ll remember exactly how you lived it.