You Can Always Tell Who Has Worked in a Restaurant

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Walks in 10 minutes before close. Never worked at a restaurant.

Doesn’t ever tip. Never worked at a restaurant.

Rude to the waiter. Never worked at a restaurant.

It’s honestly kind of a game once you notice it.

There are so many tiny tells that give someone away, and once you’ve worked in the service industry, you can’t unsee them. You sit down at a table with people and within five minutes you’re like… oh. I know exactly who you are.

And it’s not even just about how they treat the server, although that’s the most obvious part. It’s deeper than that. It shows up in how they move, how they ask for things, how aware they are of other people.

Or not.

Anthony Bourdain says it best:

“You can always tell when a person has worked in a restaurant. There’s an empathy that can only be cultivated by those who’ve stood between a hungry mouth and a $28 pork chop …”

And he’s right. There is something about this job that rewires you a little.

It’s in the small things. Stacking plates at the edge of the table without even thinking about it. Saying “no rush” and actually meaning it. Making eye contact. Saying thank you.

And tipping. Always tipping.

But it’s also in the awareness.

Like when someone asks for a fork, then five seconds later a napkin, then five seconds later ketchup, then five seconds later salt. And you’re just standing there thinking… you could have said all of that at once. We could have avoided this entire situation.

Or when the restaurant is clearly slammed and someone is like, “Wait can I actually switch my order?” as if there isn’t a full kitchen behind the scenes already in motion.

It’s not even malicious most of the time. It’s just… a lack of awareness.

And once you’ve worked in it, you notice that instantly.

There’s also this weird entitlement some people have, like going out to eat is a performance and the server is just part of the set. But anyone who has actually worked a shift knows that nothing about it is passive.

You’re running a mental checklist at all times. Table numbers, orders, refills, who’s already annoyed, who’s going to ask for ranch in approximately 30 seconds.

It’s chaos. But it’s organized chaos.

And you’re expected to keep it together no matter what.

That’s the other thing people don’t really get. You learn how to regulate yourself in a way that’s kind of insane. Someone’s rude to you. You stay nice. The kitchen is behind. You communicate. You mess something up. You fix it and then overcompensate with kindness like your life depends on it.

Because in a way, it kind of does.

So when people say you gain “soft skills” from restaurant work, I almost laugh. Because it’s not soft. It’s actually really hard.

You learn how to read people instantly. Tone, body language, vibes. You can tell when someone is about to complain before they even open their mouth. You can tell when a table is in a rush, or celebrating, or on a bad date.

And once you learn that, you don’t turn it off.

It follows you everywhere.

In friendships, you notice when someone’s off before they say anything. In group projects, you pick up on who’s overwhelmed and who’s checked out. Even in random places like the grocery store, you’re hyper-aware of how people move around each other.

It’s useful. But it’s also a little exhausting.

Still, I wouldn’t trade it.

Because at its core, this job forces you to care about people you don’t know and will probably never see again. It forces you to be patient when it would be easier not to be and kind, even when it’s not returned.

And that sticks with you.

So yes, you can always tell who has worked in a restaurant.

It’s in the way they stack their plates. The way they speak to servers. The way they tip without overthinking it.

But more than that, it’s in the way they understand that everyone is just trying their best to get through their shift.

And once you’ve been that person, running back and forth, balancing too much, trying to keep everything together and still getting it wrong sometimes, you stop expecting perfection from people.

You just… give them a little more grace.

And honestly, I think we need more of that.