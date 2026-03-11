Yes. This Is Your Sign to Spring Clean Your Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Is your New Year’s resolution still going strong three months later? Or, is it maybe time to set new goals and reflect on which areas of life we can continue growing in? Either way, spring is here, and it’s time for the annual spring cleanse. This spring cleaning isn’t just about reorganizing your closet and pretending you’re the person to fold and put away laundry the moment it leaves your dryer; it’s about energy, protecting your peace and stepping into a new version of you that thrives in sunlight.

This is your official permission slip to treat this new season like a full-life reset. Not just your room. Not just your desk. I’m talking about your camera roll, your situationship, your habits. Yes, that, too.

Roll those sleeves up, and let’s begin.

1. Delete those screenshots. All of them.

Let’s be honest, you do not need an archive of emotional damage. You know exactly what I mean. Delete that flyer to an event you never went to, the screenshot of that text from November, the zoomed-in Instagram Story from last summer and especially that paragraph text you sent your best friend analyzing what he meant by “good morning :).” Spring is about clarity and nothing says clarity like watching your storage go from 3,560 screenshots to only the photos that matter. You’re not erasing memories. You’re releasing attachment and above all stepping into healing.

2. Clean your beauty drawer (points if you also do that junk drawer).

Ok, think twice about that 2019 lip gloss. It’s been seven years babe. I think it’s time to let it go. If it smells weird, toss it. If it’s separated into mysterious layers, goodbye. Stop with the “I might use this one day.” We romanticize clutter with lame excuses. Be more intentional. There’s something powerful about curating what physically touches your face every day. Clean your brushes and hold on to those lipsticks that actually make you feel confident.

3. Unfollow him.

Yup, this is your sign.

You don’t need to monitor who liked his photo. Stop trying to decode whose hand is in the photo, and above all, you don’t need to prove you’re “chill” by pretending you don’t care. Unfollowing is not dramatic; it’s boundaries. This spring cleaning includes mental growth. So, if seeing his name makes your stomach drop or you’re still lurking on someone’s profile at midnight, take the hint. Mute. Unfollow. Remove. Grow.

4. Clean up your Instagram feed.

Speaking of social media, your algorithm is literally shaped by your attention. Stop giving it to things that emotionally may drain you. Your feed needs to feel like a vision board, and not a comparison trap.

Unfollow:

Accounts that make you question your worth.

People you don’t even like.

Influencers who sell insecurity disguised as “motivation.”

Follow:

Girls who inspire you.

Creators who make you laugh.

Accounts that make you want to romanticize your own life.

5. Reset your habits (but also give yourself some grace).

I know you’re thinking about that 5:00 A.M. wake-up time, incorporating more workouts or starting healthy meal prep. And yes, those things are important, but the whole point is not about becoming a productivity robot. Think about routines that make you feel calm instead of chaotic or habits that feel aligned with you. Maybe your reset looks like drinking more water, taking walks without headphones or journaling instead of that late-night scroll. These small shifts this season can mean more clarity and motivation to take care of yourself.

6. Actually clean your space (yes, physically).

Okay. Now that we’ve cleaned your camera roll, your beauty drawer, your Instagram feed and maybe your emotional attachments … let’s talk about your actual room.

Because no matter how healed you are, it’s very hard to feel like your life is together when there’s a laundry chair that hasn’t been touched in months.

Start small:

Strip your bed and wash your sheets.

Donate the clothes you haven’t worn in a year.

Wipe down your desk like you’re preparing for your most productive era yet.

Above all, remember resets aren’t reserved for January 1st. This season is your reminder that you’re allowed to recalibrate. Growth does not need to be loud or flashy or about becoming a completely different person. Sometimes, it looks like cleaning out your phone, tossing expired chapsticks and removing what no longer serves you. This is your season to bloom!