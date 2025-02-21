Yes, I Read “The Vagina Bible” — Here Are the Most Helpful Things I Learned

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Vagina Bible is one of those books that every woman should read. It’s like a user manual for your genitals.

I dove into this book expecting to know most of the information already. As a college-educated woman and a sex educator, I thought I knew my way around the vag. Boy was I wrong. So, after some rigorous note-taking, I have compiled a list of the most helpful takeaways from this book.

The author, Dr. Jen Gunter, tore down so many myths that I believed were true and used reputable studies to teach applicable information. That being said, I am not a doctor. I am not personally giving you medical advice, and I encourage you to read the book to learn more and talk to your healthcare professionals about your vaginal health.

Additionally, this book was published in 2019, so it’s fairly recent, but there is a chance new information has been released in the past 6 years. Make sure to follow @drjengunter on Instagram, where she posts new research.

Takeaways from The Vagina Bible:

Wearing white cotton underwear does not correlate with vaginal health. It’s a myth. So wear that lacey thong!

Douches are like “cigarettes for your vagina,” don’t use them. Your genitals aren’t meant to smell like a summer’s eve.

If you’re a cannabis enthusiast, you might want to know that it’s linked to a rise in yeast in the vaginal biome. So while you’re chillin’, your vagina might not be doing so hot.

The hormones in the birth control pill act like fertilizer for the lactobacillus (good bacteria) in the vagina. So hormonal birth control can positively contribute to your vaginal ecosystem, but may also result in increased discharge.

Pelvic exams shouldn’t be painful. If they are, speak up — your doctor should work with you to make the experience more comfortable.

Male condoms reduce the transmission of every STI except pubic lice.

The vagina is a muscle and like any other muscle, you can work it out. Kegels may be a way to strengthen the pelvic floor for moments like childbirth.

Many vaginal conditions have identical symptoms, and you can potentially have many conditions at the same time. If your diagnosis isn’t correct the first time, don’t feel discouraged or give up on seeking treatment.

Peeing after sex and drinking cranberry juice aren’t actually proven to prevent UTIs — they just fall into the “can’t hurt, might help” category. But if rushing to the bathroom or forcing down cranberry juice stresses you out, it’s not doing you any favors.

80% of women do not show symptoms when they have gonorrhea, which is why testing is so essential. Those who do show symptoms experience heavy discharge or pain with urination.

80% of people who test positive for genital herpes have never had a sore.

Women should start screenings for cervical cancer at age 21.

Pain with sex is not normal and always worth a visit to your provider. If they don’t listen, ask another.

Transgender men who start testosterone therapy will typically fully stop menstruating around nine months in.

Female ejaculation is just a few droplets of liquid, it is not the squirting sensation depicted online.

Wearing condoms is beneficial, not harmful for your vaginal ecosystem.

Removing vaginal products with fragrance, intimate wipes, spermicide, dryer sheets, and fabric softeners from your life will likely help your vagina stay healthy.

There isn’t a specific G-spot. It is just an area that many women find stimulating due to its proximity to the clitoris.

Hormonal contraceptives have no proven link to infertility.

If something is labeled “pure,” “rejuvenating,” or “detoxifying,” it’s a marketing gimmick, not science. Don’t buy into it.

As far as studies go, birth control pills do not correlate with weight gain.

HPV can live on your sex toys even after you clean them.

In the United States, you do not have to be 18 to consent to an STI test, but in some states, providers can legally notify your parents.

If you have vaginal intercourse with a male partner, his number of past female partners correlates with a higher risk of vaginal health issues for you. More partners mean increased exposure to different bacteria and potential imbalances in your vaginal microbiome.

Sorry queens, but pineapple won’t make your lady bits smell sweet. Your vagina isn’t connected to your stomach, so no food can magically change its natural scent. However, a healthy diet benefits your whole body — including your vagina!

There is no “normal” size for a labia minora or majora. Your vulva is perfect the way it is!

Woah, that was a lot! And believe it or not, those were just the highlights—the book goes into even more depth. I highly recommend giving The Vagina Bible a read; it’s packed with incredible research and answers to so many questions you might have about your body. But for now, I hope these takeaways from the book left you feeling a little more informed!