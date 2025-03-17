Yes, I Camped Overnight for Florida Basketball

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This is a true story, as told through timestamps. It may seem fake at first glance due to its somewhat insane nature, but hey, there were hundreds of other students just like me from February 28 to March 1.

12:50 PM – My Introduction to Environmental Science class in Little Hall begins. Instead of thinking about renewable and nonrenewable resources, my mind goes straight to Florida Basketball. While taking notes, I opened up the Walmart website to see if they had a tent in stock at the location near Butler Plaza. Fortunately, they did, and it cost under $35, which is way less than I had anticipated.

1:40 PM – Class ends. I scavenge Google Maps for the best possible bus route. Once more, I luck out, for a bus heading to Butler Plaza would be making a stop at Turlington by 2:00 PM. I board the bus with ease.

2:10 PM – The bus pulls up at Butler Plaza Transfer Station. I make my seven-minute trek to Walmart. The glorious Ozark Trail 3-Person Clip & Camp Dome Tent awaits me in the store’s outdoors section. I make my investment in the self-checkout area and head back outside.

2:30 PM – Shopping complete. Unfortunately, there isn’t an earlier bus to Hume Hall, so I wait outside for a considerable amount of time. Thank goodness the weather wasn’t uncomfortable!

3:10 PM – The bus arrives. I scroll through Instagram and read the news. How thrilling.

3:30 PM – I’m back at my dorm, so it’s now time to prepare for the long night ahead. I begin packing up snacks, my pillow and other necessities for “camping” overnight.

4:30 PM – I pull up just over one hour early for the Gators Gymnastics meet to ensure I get both good seats and the freebies – an Alberta shirt and a Pura Vida bracelet pack. I also made sure to save a seat for my friend, Mia, who didn’t have any free time to wait in line.

5:45 PM- The gymnastics meet begins. My friend Mia pulls up exactly as the first Florida gymnast takes to the vault.

8:00 PM – Gators win! As much as I would’ve liked to hang around longer to see the post-meet festivities, I rushed home so I could be ready for when the line opened at 9:00 PM on the dot.

8:30 PM – In a shocking turn of events, the Rowdy Reptiles group chat pushes up the earliest possible arrival time to, well, now! There’s no time to waste!

8:45 PM – After running to the O’Dome with three full bags and a tent, I come to a halt at the sight of the line. It’s massive. I might be doomed.

9:00 PM – Time to pitch a tent for the first time! Thank goodness I got an extra set of helping hands from my friend (and “aunt”) MJ, who was crucial to this entire operation. Not too long after, my friend/g-big Kenzie and her boyfriend, Reese, arrive with their goods and tent.

10:30 PM – The Rowdy Reptiles GroupMe announces that over 450 of the 500 wristbands have been distributed. Line Guy Nick is in sight, but will we make the cut considering each person in line can claim up to two wristbands each?

10:40 PM – We miraculously receive wristbands 495-498, making us the second to last group to receive guaranteed lower bowl seats and, best of all, entrance to ESPN College GameDay!

10:45 PM – Reese and I hold down the fort while MJ picks up Kenzie to get us some much-needed fuel: McDonald’s.

11:15 PM—The four of us feast, and then MJ returns to her dorm for the night since she doesn’t know 100% if she is up for the long day tomorrow.

12:30 AM – In an attempt to go to sleep, I put on my sleep mask and get myself “comfortable” if that’s even possible. Sleeping on the concrete isn’t necessarily ideal, but thank goodness my fellow Sigma Kappa sister Amanda lent me her sleeping bag!

1:30 AM—This is probably the time I fell asleep. Again, it’s not great, but it’s not terrible, considering I usually go to bed around midnight on most nights.

7:00 AM – My alarm sounds. It’s game day!

7:30 AM – Free donuts from Dunkin’ for the first 500 students in line are distributed. Kenzie, Reese and I are relieved that we don’t have to make a plan on the spot for breakfast. After all, not much beats a chocolate-frosted donut with sprinkles from Dunkin’ these days.

8:00 AM – The final line check before showtime takes place. That’s all.

8:30 AM – Students with wristbands head into the O’Dome. Our group managed to score seats in the last row directly behind the chair setup where the star players were going to be interviewed.

10:00 AM – ESPN College Gameday begins, and I cannot contain my excitement. Everyone in the audience receives a hilarious basketball net hat (thank you, State Farm), and the entire O’Dome is rocking the moment the broadcast begins. Highlights from the show included appearances from the team’s three best players – Walter Clayton Jr., Will Richard and Alijah Martin – and when coach Todd Golden dubbed the Rowdy Reptiles “the best crowd in the nation” to thunderous applause.

11:45 AM – It’s time for a lunch break! MJ picks the three of us up and we head to Gators Dockside for a meal. I highly recommend getting a side of homemade potato chips… yummy.

12:45 PM – Just to be safe, we made it a priority to return before 1:00 PM so we wouldn’t risk losing our guaranteed spot in line for the game.

1:00 PM – And we’re back in action! Time to relax and catch up on some lost sleep.

4:00 PM – Tents had to be down at least four hours before tip-off, so I began dismantling my humble abode. This was much easier than setup, but it wasn’t super fun trying to squeeze it back into the storage bag.

4:15 PM – MJ returns once more, and we put all our camping gear in her trunk. Around this time, one of Reese’s friends arrives since he’s going to take our extra wristband for the game. Kenzie joins MJ to pick up the food we all mobile ordered.

5:00 PM – Surprise… it’s McDonald’s for dinner again! This time, I ordered a Shamrock Shake to get in the spirit for St. Patrick’s Day and March as a whole.

7:00 PM – Final line check is complete! In other words, it’s almost time for some hoops.

7:15 PM – The gates open, and after going through security and getting our tickets scanned, we dash off to the student section in hopes of securing the best available lower bowl seats. We end up in the sixth row, dead center. Jackpot!

8:30 PM – We finally made it to tipoff. Almost 24 hours after arriving in line with my tent, it’s actually time to enjoy the game.

10:30 PM – Gators win! Woohoo!

That’s the end of my epic basketball saga, and hopefully, it won’t be the last time I whip out my Walmart tent. If the Florida Gators stay this dominant for another three years, that truly would be fantastic.