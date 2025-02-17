XOXO, Your Girl Gang – The Ultimate Galentine’s Day Guide

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day is cute and all, but Galentine’s Day? Now that’s a holiday worth celebrating. Whether you’re single, taken or somewhere in between, February 14 is all about showering your girl gang with love, laughter and the kind of memories that last forever.

Not sure how to celebrate? Don’t worry, bestie — I’ve got you covered. Here are some adorable, foolproof ways to make this Galentine’s Day one for the books!

1. Brunch, But Make It Extra

What’s more iconic than a girls-only brunch? Absolutely nothing. Gather your girls, whip up some heart-shaped pancakes or waffles and sip on pink lemonade or strawberry smoothies. Bonus points if you all wear matching outfits and take way too many pictures.

2. DIY Spa Night

Nothing says self-care like face masks, fluffy robes and painting your nails while watching your favorite rom-com. Set up a cozy vibe with candles, essential oils and your go-to playlist for the ultimate relaxation night.

3. Love Letter Exchange

Who needs a boyfriend when your besties are literally the loves of your life? Write each other heartfelt notes hyping up your friendships, sealing them with a kiss (or a glittery sticker, because we love to be extra). Reading them out loud? Guaranteed tears.

4. Themed Movie Marathon

Whether you go classic with Mean Girls and Clueless or take the anti-Valentine’s route with John Tucker Must Die, movie night is a must. Grab all the pink snacks (think strawberry Pocky, cotton candy and heart-shaped cookies) and get comfy.

5. Charcuterie & Mocktails Night

Who needs a fancy dinner reservation when you can make your own dream menu? Put together the ultimate charcuterie board — brie, fruit, crackers, the works. Pair it with homemade mocktails like strawberry lemonade spritzers or sparkling berry punch for an extra touch of fancy.

6. Friendship Bracelet Making

Taylor Swift has spoken: friendship bracelets are non-negotiable. Get a bead kit, spell out cute inside jokes or your initials and trade them as a forever reminder of your Galentine’s bond.

7. PowerPoint Night

If you and your girls love to overshare (as you should), a PowerPoint night is perfect. Make funny slideshows about each other: “Why [Your BFF’s Name] Should Marry Harry Styles” or “Ranking Our Funniest Texts to Each Other,” and present them dramatically. Absolute chaos, guaranteed.

8. Secret Galentine Gift Exchange

Think Secret Santa but cuter. Set a small budget (hello, Target dollar section), and surprise your girls with little gifts — candles, lip gloss or fuzzy socks. It’s the thought that counts, and let’s be honest, any excuse for gifts is a good one.

No matter how you celebrate, the most important part of Galentine’s Day is appreciating the incredible women in your life. So text the group chat, make the plans and get ready for the best girls’ night of the year.

XOXO, your girl gang <3