Why Prequel is Beauty’s Next Big Brand

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a beauty-obsessed 20-something, I’ve been loving the fact that the most effective and innovative products have been coming from the drugstore aisle. My sensitive, acne-prone skin needs products that really work, but my bank account was never fond of the high-end prices that kept rising. I’ve found tons of products I’ve liked over the years, but my picks too often left me still browsing the Sephora, Ulta and Target apps for a better option. It’s rare I describe a product, let alone a brand, as completely life-changing, but Prequel, a dermatologist-founded, new addition to Target, has outperformed all my expectations.

A recent stress-induced health condition left me struggling with the worst acne flare-ups I’ve experienced in years. While I’ve grown accustomed to hormonal imbalance and allergy-induced clogged pores, this particular bout was uniquely difficult. Luckily, my hairstylist recommended a local esthetician, so I made an appointment for a facial to get my skin back to baseline.

This esthetician was so lovely and focused greatly on holistic skincare, walking through my daily routine to make recommendations for improvement without shame. Instead of suggesting high-end, salon-only brands, she directed me to budget-friendly products available at stores I already shop at. She strongly recommended I try a new cleansing oil, as that would likely make the biggest impact on my routine, and raved about the Prequel Pre-Gleanse Cleansing Oil. As soon as I used the last drops of my previous primary cleanser, I replaced the bottle with the Pre-Gleanse. Within days, I noticed my skin was clearer and softer, so I began to explore what else the brand had to offer.

Prequel is a collection of “solution-focused products designed to be beneficial and safe for people with a wide range of skin conditions” formulated by Dr. Sam Ellis, a board-certified medical and cosmetic dermatologist. Ellis bridged the gap between advanced formulas and drugstore accessibility, using tried-and-true ingredients with an elevated tactile experience. Unlike many influencer-led lines, Ellis’s formulations feel like a prescription-strength result at a fraction of the cost. In a market dominated by clean-beauty trends, Prequel puts long-term benefits first.

While products like the Pre-Gleanse and the Gleanser have skyrocketed to critical favorites, new releases like the Redness Reform Sulfur Cleanser are drawing massive online attention and excitement. The Scar Solutions Stick, a silicone stick formula designed to minimize the appearance of scarring, was sold out for months, with fans of the brand desperately waiting for it to return to shelves.

In addition to its popular product line, Prequel is well-known for its bundles, which curate its line for unique skin needs at an additional discount. Whether you have products you love or you’re looking to try something new, the bundles are an incredible way to experiment and stock up.

A quick trip to Target for the Scar Solutions Stick inevitably turned into a cart full of impulse buys. I hoped the stick would help reduce the appearance of some of my acne scars and enlarged pores; I was shocked by how quickly I saw results. Since I was only bringing a carry-on on my upcoming flight, I picked up the travel-size Gleanser for ease. Typically, when I head West to destinations like Las Vegas, my Northeast-acclimated skin gets very dry very quickly. Using the Gleanser, I made it through the week and returned home to no new dry patches or breakouts — a first! Since I’m a sucker for a midday glow, I also reached for the Multi-Quench Hydration Face Mist. The spray feels light, so while it’s heavily packed with high-impact ingredients, it sits lightly on the skin and absorbs quickly.

It’s safe to say I’m now a loyal Prequel follower, but I don’t think I’ll be alone. Especially as the brand continues to release more targeted, well-crafted skincare solutions at such affordable prices, I’m excited to see more audiences find products they (and their wallets) love that help solve their skincare needs.

Want to try Prequel for yourself? You can pick up products from the brand’s website, Target and Amazon.