Why did Walz and Vance Lowkey Vibe? A Summary of Topics Discussed During the Vice-Presidential Debate

For many college students, this upcoming presidential election will be the first they participate in. So exciting! To perform this newfound civic duty responsibly, it is important to be informed about not only the president, but whoever will be on his or her team. With the election only a few weeks away, we got to hear from candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz during the 2024 Vice Presidential Debate..

Though lots of people think Vice Presidential debates don’t matter that much, paying attention is a great way to learn more about where the parties stand as it gets closer to election day. Walz and Vance had a chance to lay out the policies of their running mates while also introducing themselves to the American people…and honestly, it was kinda cute. Not in an “Aw they’re adorable” kinda way but more of a “Wow they’re being nice to each other” kinda way. The politeness between the candidates was both refreshing and, from a PR perspective, a smart move for both parties.

The moderators asked the candidates about nine main topics throughout the 90 minutes. In this article, I will cover six of them: The Middle East, Climate Change, Immigration, Reproductive Rights and Gun Violence.

To ensure that you have more than just “concepts of a plan” before you get to the polls, I’m here to give you the rundown of how the candidates responded to these topics.

Moderators: Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan

1. The Middle East

As allies of Israel, Brennan asked the candidates if they would support a preemptive strike by Israel on Iran.

Walz: Walz made it known that he believes Israel’s ability to defend itself is imperative (fundamental even). He considers one of the best ways that the United States can maintain steady leadership there is by “supporting expansion of Israel and its proxies.”

Additional context: It is assumed that Walz mistook Israel for Iran in terms of its “proxies.” (you’re not alone, this comment confused many).

Vance: Vance stated that a preemptive strike would be entirely up to Israel and that the United States should continue to support its allies regardless.

2. Climate Change

O’Donnell asked the candidates to comment on how their running mate’s administration would take steps to reduce the effects of climate change.

Walz: Walz said that the United States is producing more natural gas and clean energy than ever under the Inflation Reduction Act enacted by the Biden-Harris administration. He highlighted that we have invested in solar technology plants in the U.S.

Vance: Vance disagreed with Walz, saying that most of the solar panels that Walz was referring to were being made overseas through unethical practices, pretty much defeating their purpose of providing clean energy. Vance said he thinks the best way to combat climate change is to invest in as much American energy production as possible.

3. Immigration

Brennan asked Vance if he could clarify the mass deportation plan that Donald Trump has proposed. Further in the debate, she asked Waltz for his thoughts on how more than 50% of Americans support mass deportation.

Vance: In relation to the deportation plan, Vance said the Trump administration would aim to deport illegal immigrants who have committed crimes first. He also said that due to Harris’ policies, more illegal drugs have been transported in the U.S. and more children have been sex trafficked, which is the real threat to American life.

Walz: In regards to deportation, Walz explained a piece of legislation (that both Republicans and Democrats worked on), which included hiring 1,500 new border agents, more detection for drugs on the border and allocating greater Department of Justice (DOJ) money to immigration. He said that before the bill was passed, Trump encouraged his supporters in Congress to reject it. Walz said this bill was one of the toughest, yet most fair immigration bills our nation has ever seen. He said that under the Harris administration, he hopes to see it resurface; “Pass the bill. She’ll sign it,” he said.

Additional context: the Walz is referring to is H.R. 815, which was previously struck down in May.

4. Reproductive Rights

There has been a lot of confusion lately surrounding both candidates and their stance on how abortion laws should be handled in the U.S. During the presidential election, Trump accused Walz of condoning abortion as late as the ninth month, and Vance has been accused of supporting a national abortion ban. O’Donnell asked the candidates if they could define their stances.

Walz: Walz condemned Trump’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. He said that many of the restrictions being put in place in more conservative states are putting women’s lives in jeopardy. He brought up stories of women and girls who have passed away due to restrictive abortion laws. He made sure to focus on the fact that abortion is a choice that should be left up to the women and doctors involved, not the government. At one point, Walz even said that he agreed with Vance on some ideas relating to abortion.

Vance: First, Vance acknowledged that the stories Walz brought up about the women who passed due to restrictive abortion laws are awful and should have never happened. Vance then denied the claim that he ever supported a national abortion ban, and instead, he supported a minimum national standard at which abortions should be performed. He gave the example of a partial-birth (extreme late-term) abortion ban, which is already a U.S. standard and has been since 2003. He hopes that abortion laws will stay as a decision for the states to make America as “pro-family” as possible.

5. Gun Violence

O’Donnell brought up America’s gun violence epidemic and that the leading cause of death in America for children and teens is by firearms. The question she asked was directed at Vance, asking him if he supported parents being held responsible in the cases of minors using firearms to commit violent crimes such as mass shootings.

Vance: Vance answered this initial question by ultimately saying in some cases yes and some no. In regards to gun violence itself, he attributed 90% of firearm crime to illegally obtained guns and the declining mental health epidemic in the United States. He believes one of the best ways to curb firearm violence in schools is by increasing school security so that children and parents can feel safer in their environment.

Walz: In response, Walz wanted to clarify that mental health issues do not directly correlate with violence. He also recognized that both he and Harris are gun owners and not looking to completely take away anyone’s guns. He mentioned that in Minnesota, they have enacted enhanced red flag laws and background checks, and hopes that the rest of the U.S. can follow suit. At the end of his statement, he accused Vance of looking for a “scapegoat” to excuse gun violence; “Sometimes it just is the guns. It’s just the guns.”

Although the men differed most of the time in ideas, they stayed very courteous, which made for an enjoyable debate for people across the political spectrum. It felt like the candidates were speaking to the people rather than trying to out-smart each other, which is something the American people deserve after years of what seemed like reality-show politics. It was refreshing to see candidates exemplify that our differences don’t have to divide us. Click here if you would like to read the full transcript of the debate.