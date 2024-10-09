Why are Some Numbers More “Attractive” Than Others?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have always loved the number 22. It may be because I was born on the 22nd day of March or because two is an even number and I like even numbers. Other people are drawn to numbers like three, seven, or 13. I’ve always found it interesting how individuals are drawn to certain numbers for different reasons. I find it amusing when my friend switches the sound on the TV to 25 instead of 24 or when they eat a certain amount of chips because it’s an even number. So, as I’ve observed these things, I have wondered if there are any specific reasons why we act that way; and there are! People are “attracted” to certain numbers for five main reasons: cultural significance, personal experiences, aesthetics, mathematical properties, and psychological factors. All of these factors play into the numbers that we see on a day-to-day basis. Marketers use certain numbers to draw people into their advertisements or encourage them to buy a product because the number is notoriously lucky, and we make the conscious choice to select these numbers whenever we can.

Some numbers carry special meanings in various cultures. Numbers with cultural ties are separated into two categories: fated numbers and favorable numbers. For example, in many East Asian cultures, the number eight is considered lucky, whereas four is often associated with bad luck because it sounds like the word for “death.” A notoriously fated number is 666, which has become so feared that there is a name for the phobia – Hexakosioihexekontahexaphobia. On the other hand, a well-known favorable number would be three! Many people believe that good things come in threes, so in countries like Sweden, Italy, and Korea three is seen as the luckiest number and is associated with balance and strength, represented by a triangle. There is one number that is debated on being favorable or fated – 13. An article published by Day Translations says that people in many developed countries, “believe that number 12 is a complete number, relating it to the zodiac signs and the apostles. Number association might be the reason why many cultures try to avoid number 13.” However, that isn’t the case for all people. Italians consider 13 a lucky number associated with Saint Anthony and Americans see 13 as a powerful number associated with the original colonies.

Aside from cultural significance, individuals may develop attachments to numbers that hold personal significance, like birthdays, anniversaries, or other memorable events. Sports fans often adopt the numbers of their favorite athletes or teams, making those numbers their personal favorites and representing that number on their own jersey. Some numbers hold memories of better times, like having cubby number five in elementary school, and stick with us forever. Others may simply find certain numbers appealing in terms of symmetry or sound, leading them to favor those over others. Certain numbers may just feel more pleasing or balanced. For example, the number seven is often favored for its symmetry and has a mystique associated with it. In fact, the mathematician Alex Bellos asked 44,000 people to name their favorite number, and over 4,000 of them named the number seven. Aside from just looking pretty, there are other reasons as to why people like the number seven. Engaging Math Circles talks about how the number seven has a special arithmetical quality. It is the only single-digit number that, when multiplied or divided, doesn’t result in an answer from the one to10 number set. Many people are drawn to numbers based on their mathematical attributes, such as prime numbers, even or odd qualities, or patterns. Odd numbers are often associated with creativity and uniqueness and can be more attention grabbing which is why they are so common in marketing. Even numbers are more commonly associated with stability and security and can seem more reliable which is why they are often seen in business-related statistics. Why, a PBS publication, has an article that discusses the importance of round numbers to human activity and the author says that “our world is dominated by the base-10 system.” Round numbers are simpler to process mentally. They often feel more intuitive and easier to understand than precise figures. On top of that, people often mark milestones with round numbers – like ages or anniversaries – giving these numbers emotional significance.

People may have superstitions or beliefs surrounding certain numbers, which can influence their preferences. Psychologists have identified three different number preference effects that can lead people to favor numbers that stand out or are repeated frequently in their lives. The birthday number effect outlines the idea that people tend to prefer numbers associated with their birthday over other numbers due to their continuous occurrence in life. This is incredibly similar to the name-letter effect in which people prefer the letter their name starts with over the others. The small number preference theorizes that people tend to give more visual attention to small numbers rather than large numbers. An article published by Frontiers in Psychology says that this preference can be observed in both children and adults and can be attributed to a leftward bias in spatial representation. Finally, the romantic number preference argues that people tend to prefer the number two and other even numbers due to their association with love and couples. These psychological factors combine in unique ways for each individual, shaping their preferences and attachments to certain numbers.

The fascination with certain numbers is born from cultural significance, personal experiences, aesthetic appeal, mathematical properties, and psychological influences. As we navigate our daily lives, the numbers we gravitate towards often reflect deeper meanings that resonate with our identities and experiences. Whether it’s the luck associated with the number eight in East Asian cultures, the personal significance of a birthday, or the aesthetic symmetry of the number seven, these preferences reveal much about who we are. The connection of these factors not only shapes our individual relations to numbers but also influences broader societal trends, from marketing strategies to cultural beliefs. The numbers we love and favor are more than mere digits; they represent the beautiful ways in which we find meaning and comfort in the world around us.