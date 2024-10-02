The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

I don’t know if I was infected by the orange bug at the ripe age of five, or if I was just born in Halloween town (and my parents lied about the Coral Springs part), but I have fall on my mind all the time. When the leaves are green, I wish they would be turning orange and when the colorful confetti falls to the ground, I lay and watch. Maybe my poetic yearning for the chilled breeze and painted landscapes comes from my 18 years of lacking fall. I grew up in South Florida, meaning every year was an endless summer: shorts, shirts and sunscreen. Brutal heat, sandals on Santa, and sweaty trick-or-treating.

My first chance at experiencing a fall la la land was last year, so your question might be: Did you have that magical movie fall? Well, no. Last year I was bogged down with the “beginning of college troubles.” There is no question that this time is challenging, even with all the excitement. I understand that fall signifies the beginning of a dark time for some people. Seasonal depression is very real. Sometimes, the cold weather transports me back to when I was a scared little kid, confused why my heart was racing a mile a minute.

If you feel down during this time, you are not alone and I encourage you to please reach out to the University of Florida Couseling and Wellness Center, they have helped me tremendously.

With precautions aside, I am determined for it to be different. I’m in a more stable place. I have my own apartment, incredible roommates and wonderful friends. I’m going to do it all, and I’d like for you to do it with me. Below, I have compiled an incredible list of my favorite childhood memories and bucket list items.

My fondest memories to date are the times spent knocking from door to door with plastic jack-o-lanterns in 80-degree weather. Let’s bring back trick-or-treating – don’t make me go alone. We are college students – we should be utilizing our free resources. Besides, what’s more endearing than young adults reminiscing in childlike glee?

First: I have always wanted to do a corn maze and luckily, when I was picking up a Facebook marketplace box, I found one: Peanut Patch Corn Maze Haunted Attraction.

Not only is this a dream come true, a real-life corn maze, but it’s a cute date spot too. Hey, even take your crush and kiss them in the center.

Next: Pumpkins. A pumpkin purchase at the Gainesville Church of God pumpkin patch will not only supply you with a fun time and photo op with your friends, but also with seeds that you can roast for a nutrient-dense snack later.

Next: Hiking in North Carolina with UF Outdoor Adventure Recreation. You’ll get to see the mountain landscape covered in yellows, reds and oranges.

Next: Above, I spoke about confetti. If you’re on the road to graduation, you can pre-plan your grad photos by hole-punching the orange foliage to make environmentally conscious confetti.

Next: Boil, bubble, toil and trouble…witch’s brew. Get a bowl, or cauldron, your favorite drink and dry ice. Now you have a bubbling concoction.

Next: Grab a blanket, some microwave popcorn, candy corn and a creme soda because it’s movie marathon time. My all-time favorite movies for this time of year are “Halloweentown I and II,” “Girl v Monster,” “Groundhog Day,” “Little Women,” “Fear Street Part One, Two, Three,” “Charlie Brown,” and the TV show My Babysitters A Vampire (TV Show).

Next: Roasting s’mores with a fire and new friends. I once did this at my friends in a fire pit outside their house, and we offered s’mores to passersby. 10/10

Extras: marshmallow fireside candle, salted caramel Trader Joe’s hot cocoa with whipped cream, pink and white marshmallows and horseback rides (if you can).

All in all, you don’t need much to make it special. Some of the best memories I’ve ever made were in the little moments: reading my “I survived” books as the sun set on the 31st, chugging my mom’s beet smoothies (her feeble preparation to balance all the candy), watching the stars in a blanket outside and drinking my mom’s questionable hot chocolate. So, I leave you with this, how could you NOT fall for fall? It means Gilmore Girls, warm cookies, hot cider, silly hats and scarves, Harry Potter, fuzzy socks, pumpkins and pumpkin pie, hay, and the season of the witch and candy! What’s not to love?