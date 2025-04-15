Who is Suki Waterhouse? Why I Love Her and You Should Too

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all have that favorite niche artist that you feel speaks to your soul directly and for me, that is Miss Suki Waterhouse.

I first heard of Suki in the summer of 2022. I was on a little beach vacation with my mom, I had a crush on my now boyfriend, Chris and I was the perfect mix of angsty and young that thinking back to this time period makes me ridiculously nostalgic. Needless to say, I’ve been a fan of Suki ever since, but due to those nostalgic feelings from when I was first introduced to her, she holds a special place in my heart.

The first song I heard of her’s was called “Good Looking;” it was all over TikTok at the time. I listened to it for the entire vacation. Now when I hear it I can’t help it but be transported back to that place.

I love finding smaller artists with unique sound and style, when I meet other fans it’s almost like we’re in the same little unspoken club without even knowing it. What I love about Suki is her obvious self-awareness she brings to her songs and interacting with her fans. She is a self-proclaimed “actress, model, whatever” according to her new album.

Who is she?

Suki Waterhouse is a singer, model, actress and most recently: mother!! She started modeling when she was 16 and has since been on the cover of Vogue, ELLE and many others. She’s a regular at Fashion Week and I really started following her on social media after watching her “annoying everyone at fashion week for 10 minutes straight” vlog on youtube. I love watching her vlogs because they feel so down to earth.

You might recognize her from some of her acting roles. Most recently she played Karen in the Amazon Prime series Daisy Jones and the Six, based on the book by Taylor Jenkins Reid (which I highly recommend). In my honest opinion, I couldn’t really get into the show because I felt it didn’t live up to the book, however, Suki was one of my favorite aspects nonetheless.

Suki is engaged and has a child with Robert Pattinson; she gave birth to her daughter in 2024. While she was pregnant, she filmed the music video for her song “OMG.” In the video she plays a woman with a short black bob and her makeup is a little off-putting to say the least, definitely not typical Suki style. Near the end of the video she reveals her pregnancy by wearing a long, form-fitting red dress that shows off her bump; honestly I love it.

Music

Suki’s music career really took off with the release of her newest album Memoir of a Sparklemuffin with 18 new songs. If you’re anything like me you might be wondering what a “sparklemuffin” is. I always assumed it was just a silly combination of words she made up and to some degree – it is. She sat down with Emma Chamberlain a few months ago and explained her meaning behind the album name. A “sparklemuffin” is a very uniquely-colored spider that was only discovered a couple years ago. When attempting to find a mate, the male sparklemuffin will do a special mating dance, and if the prospective female partner doesn’t like it, the female will eat the male. Suki says she sees it as a metaphor for being in show business for so long and how sometimes she feels like she is “dancing for her life.”

My favorite song on her newest album is “My Fun.” If you’re looking for a new folky, summer-y tune, I highlyyy recommend you give it a listen.

Suki has been on tour for a while and she frequently plays festivals. One of her biggest performances was last summer when Suki opened for Taylor Swift in London! (A show I will be forever jealous I never got the chance to see)

Fashion

Even though I may not show it through my own closet, I have a very specific taste in fashion, and one of my biggest inspirations is Suki. Recently her tour outfits have been everything to me.

Her tour outfits mix pop and grunge with girly sparkles in exactly the right ratio. One of my favorite outfits she’s worn lately was when she played at The Roxy in California. She wore tight black shorts and a black bra under a gorgeous top made completely of costume gold-plated jewels. She paired it with two chunky gold belts, a black lace cardigan and some black sunglasses. She looked stunning and I immediately wanted to wear it myself.

I’m sure you’ve heard of Suki Waterhouse before, but I hope after reading you are convinced to become a fan. This is why I love Suki Waterhouse and why you should support my favorite actress, model, whatever too! 🪩