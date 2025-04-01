The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Tucker Pillsbury, known to most as ROLE MODEL, has officially taken over my social media, and I can’t get enough. His recent album, Kansas Anymore, is going platinum in my headphones. But who is he? And why am I obsessed with him? My newfound appreciation for ROLE MODEL has led me here, sharing what I have learned about the singer.

Originally from Cape Elizabeth, Maine, Tucker Pillsbury began his music career attending college in Pittsburgh. He started as a rapper, releasing his debut EP in 2017. Mac Miller heard the release and invited Tucker to Los Angeles, with the trip resulting in a record deal with Interscope Records. From there, ROLE MODEL released more singles and headlined his first tour, the Far From Perfect Tour, in 2019. Between 2019 and 2020, he signed with Polydor Records, and his career reached new heights.

During the pandemic, Pillsbury was connected to influencer Emma Chamberlain in the fall of 2020. Chamberlain, known for being quiet about her love life, made a subtle comment during an interview that she was in a relationship. It was not until March 2022 that the duo made their red carpet debut, and almost a year later, they officially hard launched on social media. ROLE MODEL’s songs about this relationship opened up a new fan base for his music, and songs like “blind” and “forever&more” went viral in 2021. Unfortunately, news of their split broke in October 2023. In an interview with Zach Sang, Pillsbury talks about how homesickness contributed to their breakup.

ROLE MODEL released his sophomore album, Kansas Anymore, in 2024. This album is full of heart-wrenching breakup songs, but they are not vengeful. I was shocked when I first listened to the album because he sings about Emma Chamberlain with reverence and respect. It is a breakup album, that is for sure, but many of the songs are written from the perspective of someone who is still in love with their ex. This is refreshing among other breakup albums because it is very reflective and raw. “Deeply Still in Love” and “Look at That Woman” were the two biggest singles associated with the album, and the latter’s music video featured many well-known female influencers and musicians. Some of the women featured were Ariana Greenblatt, Lizzy McAlpine and Tana Mongeau. More recently, ROLE MODEL released “Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye)”, a deluxe version with four new songs (and in my opinion, the best four songs on the album). “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” has gone completely viral, and for good reason.

However, ROLE MODEL’s persona is not defined entirely by his music. What attracts most people to the singer is his humor and personality. He is unabashed in his appreciation for his predominantly female following and often uses that to connect with his fans. ROLE MODEL is touring this new album, and his stage presence is contagious. During “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out”, he has started bringing out a fan or celebrity from the audience to come on stage and be his “Sally” during the bridge of the song. The inaugural “Sally” was Jake Shane, and it was iconic. I will always hold a grudge toward my Quest 2 professor for having an exam the same day ROLE MODEL performed in Orlando.

I truly cannot get enough of Tucker Pillsbury. He is so authentic and individual in his style, and (as a fangirl) I truly appreciate how much he values his fans. Also, the music is SO GOOD! He blends indie pop, folk, R&B and rock beautifully. If you have not already, I highly suggest you listen to his music! And watch his music videos! And his TikToks! I promise you’ll understand the hype.