Which Sex and the City Character Are You?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For many women, the first time they watch Sex and the City is a canon event. As a girl about to enter her twenties, watching the show can feel like a crash course in adulthood. It teaches you that it’s okay to make mistakes, to have fun, and to put yourself out there. But most of all, it’s about the importance of friendship. As Carrie herself says, “Seasons change, so do cities, people come into your life, and people go, but it’s comforting to know the ones you love are always in your heart.”

People who watch the show often crave the uplifting and close dynamic between the four main women: Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha. In almost every situation, each of them offers a completely different perspective and reaction to common life experiences. Whether it’s guys ghosting you, staying with someone you know doesn’t work, dealing with insecurities or navigating things like money, moving, and careers, each character represents a different way women approach life and relationships.

Whenever I watch Sex and the City with my friends, the same question always comes up: Which girl am I? Do I give Charlotte vibes? Or am I more of a Miranda? While none of us are exactly like the characters, we all tend to see a little bit of ourselves in one of them.

Carrie

If you’re a Carrie girl, you definitely have main-character energy. One thing that’s true about Carrie is that she always shows up in a fabulous outfit with an even better pair of shoes. When it comes to footwear, $400 is never too much for the perfect pair. Fashion is a huge part of her identity, and Carrie girls tend to have a creative eye and a love for expressing themselves through what they wear.

But beneath the great outfits, Carrie can also be a little neurotic. If you’re a Carrie, you probably overthink things, analyze texts with your friends and sometimes spiral over relationships. At the same time, you’re a hopeless romantic at heart. Despite all of her love interest’s (Big’s) red flags, Carrie always hopes for the best and believes in love, even when it is complicated.

As a writer, Carrie reflects on her experiences and turns them into stories, which is another trait Carrie girls often share. You’re introspective, thoughtful and constantly trying to understand your emotions and the people around you. Of course, Carrie isn’t perfect. Sometimes she can be a little self-involved, and her drama occasionally overshadows her friends’ lives. Luckily, like Carrie, you probably have a strong group of friends who call you out when you need it and love you anyway.

Samantha

If you’re a Samantha, you are unapologetically yourself. Confidence is your defining trait, and you refuse to let other people’s opinions dictate how you live your life. Samantha runs her own PR firm and is incredibly successful, which makes her the definition of a boss. If you identify with Samantha, you’re ambitious, hardworking and not afraid to go after exactly what you want.

Independence is everything to you. You know you’re capable of building the life you want, and you’re not waiting around for someone else to give it to you. Samantha’s confidence also extends to her relationships and how she embraces her identity without shame.

One of Samantha’s most underrated qualities, though, is how fiercely loyal she is to her friends. She will defend them no matter what and is never one to judge. While she can sometimes come off as blunt or harsh, her honesty usually comes from a place of love. If you’re a Samantha, you’re the friend who always tells it like it is—and who will absolutely show up when your friends need you.

Miranda

If you’re a Miranda, you’re driven, intelligent and career-focused. Miranda is a successful lawyer who values education, ambition and independence. She’s also one of the most openly feminist characters on the show, constantly challenging traditional expectations placed on women.

Miranda is known for her sharp wit and straightforward personality. If something doesn’t make sense to you, you’re not afraid to say it. You have strong opinions and don’t waste time trying to please people who don’t align with your values. At the same time, Miranda often acts as the voice of reason within the group, which is why she’s often Carrie’s go-to person for advice.

While Miranda doesn’t obsess over romance the way some of the others do, she still wants love and connection. Her relationship with Steve shows that even someone who values independence can find happiness in partnership. Miranda girls are practical, loyal and grounded—the kind of friends who give honest advice and always keep things real.

Charlotte

If you’re a Charlotte, you’re a romantic traditionalist. You believe in fairy-tale love stories, big weddings and the idea that true love is out there waiting to be found. Charlotte is optimistic, sweet and believes strongly in love and commitment.

Charlotte girls are often the most organized and put-together of the group. You like things to feel polished, clean and intentional. You probably appreciate tradition and enjoy the little rituals that make relationships special. While some people might see Charlotte as naive, her optimism is actually one of her greatest strengths.

More than anything, Charlotte leads with her heart. She is compassionate, loyal and deeply supportive of her friends. Even when life doesn’t go exactly as planned, Charlotte continues to believe that things will work out in the end. If you’re a Charlotte, you’re the friend who always believes in love and who reminds everyone else that a little hope never hurts.

At the end of the day, the reason Sex and the City resonates with so many people is because none of these women are perfect. Each character has flaws, insecurities and moments where they get things wrong. But together, they show that friendship, growth and learning about yourself are what really matter.

So the next time you sit down to watch Sex and the City with your friends, ask yourself the question again: Which girl are you?

And honestly, the real answer might be a little bit of all four.