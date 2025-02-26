The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

I don’t know about you, but one of my favorite genres of short-form content is the “What’s in my bag” video. As soon as a bag tour—whether a tote bag, purse or backpack—pops up on my feed, I immediately stop scrolling. Unfortunately, many of these bag tours feature expensive products, making their recommendations difficult to follow; after all, I can’t spend $40 on a hair clip. Here are some of the best affordable products that I carry daily.

The Bag Itself

Finding the right daily bag is a difficult task. After all, if you’re a UF student, you’ll probably spend a lot of time walking, so you need a comfortable, easy-to-carry bag. When heading to dinner with friends or an evening club meeting, I prefer a simple, lightweight tote bag (my favorite: a thrifted Radley London bag decorated with a Scottish Terrier pattern). You can find a cheap and stylish tote bag anywhere these days, whether on Amazon or on the thrift store rack. Make sure the tote has interior pockets for additional storage, especially if you’re carrying smaller items…you don’t want them to get lost under a pile of papers.

During the day, when trudging from class to class, I use a backpack to save my shoulders from unnecessary pain. Though my backpack is thrifted, I recommend the simple, streamlined North Face Recon Backpack or JanSport Campus FX. Though these two options are expensive, they’re high-quality, which means they’ll last much longer than some cheaper bags. If you can’t splurge, check out the Adidas Energy Backpack—its sleek design and roomy interior will be perfect for morning strolls through campus. Ultimately, you should have three bags in your rotation: a tote for everyday activities, a backpack for class and a purse for nights out (I recommend the Vantamo purse in black, as it pairs seamlessly with a going-out top).

So…What’s Inside?

Like every college student, I carry basic necessities: a pencil case, notebooks and my trusty sticker-covered laptop. Since I prefer paper note-taking over digital, a five-subject notebook is the perfect option to include all my class notes. However, I’m sure you’re not here to read my rambles about office supplies; after all, a good “what’s in my bag” features much more fascinating items for viewers to admire.

The Essentials

Now that winter has, unfortunately, settled upon Gainesville, I’ve found that my lips are almost constantly chapped. As a result, a tin of Vaseline Rosy Lip Therapy is an absolute lifesaver. It’s only $5 for a two-pack on Amazon, so the product is a fantastic bargain. I apply the rosy lip therapy multiple times a day, and my lips have never looked better. Plus, the pink tint of the Vaseline eliminates the need for any tinted glosses or lipsticks.

The Gainesville plague has been traveling around recently, so I always carry a mini pack of hand wipes. You can never be too clean, especially during flu season. A mini hand sanitizer will also do the job—Bath & Body Works sells mini hand sanitizers and hand sanitizer keychains in a variety of scents. Check out the Fiji White Sands scent to embrace tropical vibes even in the dead of winter. Two words: hair ties. In high school, I always found myself missing a hair tie when I desperately needed one, so now I make sure to carry them always. A claw clip is also perfect for on-the-go hairstyling; find a set of 8 claw clips on Amazon for only $8.97. One thing I’ve learned since starting college courses is just how important a planner is. When you’re drowning in a deluge of assignments, it’s incredibly easy to forget something, and forgetting can have a disastrous impact on your grades. I always carry a mini daily planner to scribble down any assignments I have to do, however insignificant. If you aren’t a fan of analog tools, create a Notion account on your computer or download the Google Tasks app to your phone. Just make sure to input all of your assignments!

While this list may not include every single item in my bag, it’s highlighted a few of my favorites, and I hope they’ll become some of your favorites, too. Ultimately, a bag that balances function and fashion is essential for a successful college experience.