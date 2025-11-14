What Your Favorite Thanksgiving Dish Says About You  

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Greens, browns, yellows, oranges and reds— these beautiful fall colors decorate every Thanksgiving dinner table. Each dish brings its own flavor, charm and personality, just like the people gathered around the table. From the smooth comfort of mashed potatoes to the sweetness of pumpkin pie, your favorite dish might just say more about who you are than you realize. Whether you’re the first to call dibs on a crispy and creamy mac n cheese or the one at the table patiently waiting for the cranberry sauce, these dishes match personalities and here’s who you are based on your favorite classic dish.

Turkey

If turkey is your favorite dish, then you’re the definition of classic. You don’t need all the extravagant twists to Thanksgiving dishes; you want a simple meal that makes a statement, as is the most traditional of all thanksgiving dishes. You’re calm, cool and collected, and you let tradition do the talking. Even though it may not be the most flavorful or exciting dish for some, you hold everything (and everyone) together on this festive day.

Mashed Potatoes

If mashed potatoes are your go-to, you’re the ultimate comfort person. You’re perfect for honestly any occasion— especially thanksgiving. You’re smooth, warm, consistent and dependable. You bring calm to the chaos that can unfortunately come with Thanksgiving gatherings. You may not be the loudest or flashiest, but you’ll always be someone’s plate (or friend).

Mac n’ Cheese

You’re the fun with all the charm. A total-crowd pleaser without even trying, everyone loves you. I mean, what’s not to like about your golden glow, buttery warmth and cheesy richness? You have a way of making everything better. Even when the other dishes fall flat (or someone else does) you’re the reliable favorite that never misses.

Stuffing

You’re cool, everyone knows you, yet you are underrated in many ways. You don’t crave the spotlight, and you’re the sort of unspoken favorite everyone counts on. You’re thoughtful, well-balanced and know how to bring people (and flavors) together. Without you, the table would feel incomplete, even if nobody says it.

Green Bean Casserole

Unapologetically yourself, you’re different from the rest, and that’s how it’s meant to be. While everyone else plays it safe, you’re not afraid to stand out and bring a unique twist to the table. While you may not be a favorite to all, you’ve got edge, flavor and even a little mystery that keeps people intrigued. Some may not get you right away, but once they do, you’re the underdog favorite.

Apple Pie

You’re the life of the party, offering a perfect mix of sweetness from the apple and cinnamon and a balance of a perfectly flaky, semi goo-ey crust. You invite others with your loving warmth and undeniable excitement. At the end of the day, everyone looks forward to your warm presence to cleanse and refresh themselves from a hectic dinner. You’re a timeless essential that lights up every room— and everyone’s mood.