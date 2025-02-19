What to Watch on Your Next Flight

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Traveling can be exhausting. With the long security lines, seas of people, crying babies and the stress of missing your flight, most people don’t enjoy the experience. But, once you survive all that and get on the plane, you are gifted with solitude. Time to put your headphones in and shut everything out. My favorite way to make use of my time in the air is to watch a movie, or two or three, depending on the flight distance. I thank the 9-hour flight back from London last summer that gave me time to watch four movies back-to-back-to-back-to-back. As someone who struggles sleeping on planes, this was the best thing I could think of to make the time go by as quickly as possible. Because of this, I like to say that I am a self-proclaimed professional in mile-high movies. There are so many genres, decades and actors, how could one find the time to choose what movies to download before their next flight? That’s where I come in.

I present to you my Ultimate Airplane Ride Movie Watchlist

I have to include a little of something for everyone, but let me issue this disclaimer first:

I prefer to keep movies short ‘n sweet on a plane, and would rather watch two light-hearted films than get entangled in masterpieces like “Little Women” (2019) and subject those next to me to my aggressive sobs when Laurie proposes to Jo. Also, this comes at personal discretion, of course, I tend to avoid movies I know might have a more graphic plot line or eventual sex scene because I know how awkward it is to see someone else try to shut their laptop, quickly lower their brightness, fast forward or pretend to be sleeping through it. I’m sorry, but we do see you. However, if you A. Don’t have social anxiety or B. Just don’t GAF, then watch “Babygirl” (2024) on your next Delta flight! That’s just not my journey.

The Rom-Com Lover

I really enjoy a good rom-com, literally who doesn’t?! If you don’t, I’d like a full APA-style research paper saying why because I will not believe you. They’re light, warm and a comforting way to spend your time in a flying cylindrical tube! Plus, they typically have a FIRE soundtrack.

“When Harry Met Sally” (1989)

Where to watch: Paramount +

Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan are probably most known for their contributions to this classic. This movie perfectly captures the late 1980s (at least according to my parents).

“10 Things I Hate About You” (1999)

Where to watch: Disney+

Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles perfect the grumpy-sunshine trope, and who knew paintball could be so hot???? My favorite scene is the “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” serenade, like how much more could you want?

“Set It Up” (2018)

Where to watch: Netflix

I have strong opinions that this is the best rom-com of recent years. Glen Powell and Zoey Deutch’s chemistry needs to be studied, and “My Type” by Saint Motel lived rent-free in my head for the months following this release.

“Love, Simon” (2018)

Where to watch: Prime Video

I feel like Nick Robinson and Katherine Langford were everywhere at this time, but I am NOT complaining. This film normalizes teen LGBTQ+ love stories in mass media without ignoring the continual societal pressures and sizable progress still to be made. Also, “Strawberries and Cigarettes” by Troye Sivan is in this soundtrack, which is the most 2018 thing possibly ever.

The Action Junkie

There are so many underrated action movies of the past few years that I could not help but include some. Give these a try; maybe you’ll find a new genre you otherwise wouldn’t have searched for!

“Catch Me If You Can” (2003)

Where to watch: Paramount +

Starring Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio, this one takes you on a decades-long twisted chase between these two. And the craziest part is that it’s actually based on a true story.

“Twisters” (2024)

Where to watch: Peacock

If this movie taught me anything it’s that I am so happy to be alive at the same time as the Glen Powell Renaissance. This is a fun remake of a classic (or so I’ve heard), that will leave you oddly interested in the happenings of the Midwest.

“Uncharted” (2022)

Where to watch: Hulu, Max

An underrated gem, Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg (unlikely duo, but it works!) go treasure hunting! This movie is based on a video game AND has a sequel in the works, so watch this in time to see the second one in theaters!

“Fall Guy” (2024)

Where to watch: Prime Video

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are two generational talents. While this movie does not take itself too seriously, it celebrates the unseen work of stuntmen in Hollywood! Gosling has become a must-watch actor for me – his range is so impressive!

The Comedy Fanatic

Who doesn’t love a good laugh? These movies are guaranteed to make you smile.

“Saturday Night” (2024)

Where to watch: Netflix

An ensemble cast of relatively unknowns, apart from Rachel Sennot, Lamorne Morris and Dylan O’Brien. This film takes you through the 90 minutes before the premiere of the first episode of Saturday Night Live in 1975. As an SNL fan, I loved learning more about the classic sketch comedy show.

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (1986)

Where to watch: Paramount +

A high school senior decides to ditch school and visit the city with his reluctant best friend and free-willed girlfriend. Ferris Bueller is critically acclaimed and maybe John Hughes’ best work; there is something for everyone in this epitome-of-an-80s-comedy movie.

“Sweethearts” (2024)

Where to watch: Max

This is an unexpected take on a rom-com that breathes new life into recent comedies. With Kiernan Shipka, Nico Hiraga and breakout star Caleb Hearon, this one feels authentic, which I value so highly with this movie archetype. I put this as a comedy instead of a rom-com because the main takeaway from the movie is not “Awww, they’re so cut,e” but rather, it really made me appreciate my friends. I laughed A LOT – seriously, Caleb Hearon, let’s get you booked in more movies ASAP

“Scott Pilgrim vs the World” (2010)

Where to watch: Max

Michael Cera, Brie Larson, Kieran Culkin, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Evans… This cast is insane. An awkward boy has to defeat his crush’s seven evil exes. This is an action-rom-com-drama that is just as it sounds: everything great about movies rolled into one.

I hope this helps you with the impossible question the next time you’re packing your suitcase: “What am I going to watch on the plane?”