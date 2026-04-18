What College Has Taught Me as a First-Gen Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coming into college as a first-generation student, I didn’t know what to expect. I was the only one in my family who had to puzzle out things like filling out the FAFSA form and navigating college applications. It was a process that took time to understand. Now, finishing up my first year at UF, I have learned a lot about not only college life but also myself. Here are 3 key takeaways from my first year:

Don’t compare your journey to others.

While attending a big school like UF, it was hard not to feel insecure about what I was doing and feel like I was falling behind. I had an imposter syndrome mentality, comparing myself to others and thinking I wasn’t doing enough, but that was never the case. While we always feel the need to compare ourselves to other people, our journeys and our life goals will always be different. The time I spent comparing my life and goals to others was wasted when I could have set my own goals, learned what I could achieve and how I could make it possible. Eventually, I was able to create my own goals with the help of the Career Connections Center and worked on my resume with their help, rather than comparing my work to others’ posts on platforms such as LinkedIn. When it comes to college, everyone will have their own experiences, so it’s imperative you have your own as well.

Community matters.

The first year of college—and especially the first few weeks—can be an isolating experience, as it can be hard to make friends and connections. My first few weeks of college were filled with misery because I didn’t know anyone and found it hard to make friends. It seemed like a never-ending repetition of, “let’s exchange Instagrams,” and never reaching out again. Finding friends was a difficult process, and it made me want to just stay in my room and isolate myself. However, I made the effort to branch out by joining different organizations. I knew that people weren’t just going to come my way; I had to look for them. I applied to multiple organizations and was able to get into one of them, which changed everything. The organization that I joined, a mentorship and leadership program, gave me a community of people that I craved. I was able to create meaningful relationships and connections with not only my fellow members but also with my mentor. Joining an organization like this allowed me to find a home away from home. I was able to surround myself with a community of people that not only supported me but also wanted the best for me. Without branching out and looking for organizations, I would have never found a community like this one and a family through the Hispanic-Latine Student Association. Having a community allows you to grow and to thrive, and being a part of one has given me so much room to learn about myself and others. It gave me a passion for learning and leadership and allowed me to create unforgettable memories. Having a safe space is important, and it is imperative to seek it out when in college to make the most out of your time and experience.

It’s okay to ask for help.

Newfound independence can be a hard thing to navigate. While you may think you can do everything yourself and would never ask anyone for help, that mentality is purely a myth. Asking for help is never a sign of weakness, but rather growth. You are actively seeking guidance from others, whether it is counselors or friends. It is important to ask for help, especially in situations that you don’t know the answer to. When my first semester started, I made sure to consistently ask for help from my advisor, because I did not understand what a “degree audit” was or what classes I even had to take. My advisor gave me all the answers and information I needed, and gave me insight into my major and my concentration. Asking for help can also include speaking up about your mental health. If you are struggling, some resources can help, such as the Counseling and Wellness Center, which can match you with a therapist or give you the space to talk about your problems with others. It is always okay to consult with others and talk to them about your problems and what you may be feeling. Everyone needs some guidance from other people, so never feel like you’re a burden for asking for that help. That is what advisors and counselors are here for: to help you make your college journey the best it can be.

Being a first-generation college student can be intimidating at first, but with the right mindset and people, you can navigate this new chapter and make the most out of your journey.