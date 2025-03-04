The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Monday, January 20, 2025, Donald Trump was sworn into his second term in office. On the same day, the President signed 26 executive orders, nearly triple what his predecessor, Joe Biden, approved on his first day. Now, over a month after his inauguration, Trump has ratified upwards of 70 executive orders, altering facets such as the economy, immigration and the structure of the federal government itself.

Birthright Citizenship

One of the more attention-demanding orders signed by the President was the “Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship” action, which pushed to narrow the citizenship qualifications for those born in the United States. Under this move, children of illegal mothers or those of mothers whose residence was legal but temporary, would not be considered American citizens.

Since its signing on Inauguration Day, four federal judges have blocked the order, deeming it unconstitutional. The Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire and Washington judges all concluded that the President’s motion violated the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution.

The Justice Department sent an emergency request to the U.S. Court of Appeals to overrule the judges’ blockings. On Wednesday, February 19th, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined this bid. It is possible the case will be sent to the Supreme Court.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

The “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing” is another Trump executive order that has garnered attention and concern from opposing parties. Also signed on January 20th, this action requires the Attorney General and the Director of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to terminate all diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs by revising all current Federal employment practices.

The move also requires agency heads to eliminate all DEI offices and positions and to provide the Attorney General and Director of OPM with any necessary information, including lists of any “environmental justice” positions, that will facilitate the restructuring process.

On Friday, February 21st, a federal judge blocked Trump’s motion against DEI after multiple plaintiffs, including the city of Baltimore, labeled the order as unconstitutional and as a stretch of executive power. Abelson’s ruling allows the Attorney General to conduct the mandatory research of DEI positions but prevents enforcement of the executive order.

World Health Organization

“Withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization,” an additional assignment completed on January 20th, calls for the removal of the U.S. from the renowned United Nations health organization, revoking the Biden-era order that placed the country under WHO COVID-19 guidance.

The order does, however, allow the President’s National Security Affairs advisor to establish “directorates” under the National Security Council, if necessary, to administer public health initiatives. Additionally, the order commands the Secretary of State and the Director of OPM to freeze American WHO funding, reassign government personnel working under WHO, and identify international partners to take over the United States’ responsibilities in the organization.

Department of Government Efficiency

By renaming the United States Digital Service, the “Establishing and Implementing The President’s ‘Department of Government Efficiency’” order requires a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) administrator to report to the White House Chief of Staff and to head the U.S DOGE Service Temporary Organization, that serves to advance Trump’s “DOGE agenda.”

Section four of the executive order dictates that the USDS administrator will implement a “modernization” of government software, calling on all federal agencies to provide the department head with uncensored access to government records and eliminating any prior orders that limit the USDS’ security clearance.

Since January 20th, DOGE has faced over eleven lawsuits. All the legal complaints claim that the organization’s data access violates the Privacy Act of 1974, which governs the management of sensitive citizen information.

Transgender Military Troops

The “Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness” executive order, signed on January 27th, effectively bans transgender people from serving in the U.S. military. The order came after Trump revoked a 2021 Biden move on Inauguration Day, which prohibited the military from discharging service members due to their gender identities.

While federal judges and lawmakers have questioned the White House’s motives, no active blocks to the executive order are currently in place. American withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement and federal funding freezes are among the other 68 Trump executive orders currently in place. Visit the Federal Register for more information and a list of all the ongoing governmental changes.