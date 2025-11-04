Way-Too-Early Christmas List Ideas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

I subscribe to the belief that the Christmas season starts the second the sun rises on Nov. 1. I don’t play around. By 9:00 A.M., I’m taking my spooky decor down, getting my Christmas lights out of storage and queuing Mariah Carey. To me, November is like a precursor for holiday heyday – an opening act for the headliner, if you will. This makes right now prime wishlist development time. Just early enough that you have the bulk of it written before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but also late enough that it gives you something to do during that soul-crushing lull right before Thanksgiving. In the age of social media, products are constantly dangled in front of our eyes, but somehow, when it comes time for me to name what I like, it’s a struggle. Hopefully, this article can give you a couple of ideas to add to your list.

For each category, I’ll list an item from a variety of price ranges, with the approximate price denoted by the number of dollar signs:

$ = budget item (>$30)

$$ = moderate item ($30-$150)

$$$ = pricey item ($150+)

For the budding barista…

If you’re anything like me, coffee content has taken over your For-You page. Whether you’re making a black iced or a blueberry muffin iced latte with maple cold foam, here are a few items to add:

$ – Icon Juice Glass (Anthropologie)

These glasses are literally the CUTEST, and it would be so fun to see what glass your family member/friend/whoever thinks matches your vibe best.

$$ – Nespresso Vertuo Pop+

I got one for my birthday, and all I have to say is it’s become my BFF (Bianco Doppio Pods >>).

$$$ – Ninja Luxe Café Premier Series 3-in-1 Espresso, Coffee and Cold Brew Machine

Although the price is a major jump scare, this is the coffee machine. It does it all – grinding the beans, lattes, cappuccinos, cold foam, cold brew – and it’s like 99% automated .

For the queens looking for a signature scent…

The ego boost when someone asks, “Wait, who smells really good?” when you walk by is like no other. If it’s one of these or some other head-turning scent, adding a perfume to your list a must:

$ – Ambery Vanilla – 50 mL (Dossier)

Notes: TOP: Mandarin, Pear, Pink Pepper, Licorice HEART: Tuberose, Daffodil BASE: Cedarwood, Patchouli, Vanilla, Coffee

This is a YSL Black Opium dupe for less than a quarter of the price, and as someone who’s smelt both, they’re pretty much identical!

$$ – Perfect Eau de Parfum 2-Piece Gift Set (Marc Jacobs)

Notes: TOP: Rhubarb, Daffodil HEART: Almond Milk BASE: Cashmeran

Now, I’m a little biased because this is my daily perfume, but trust, I get so many compliments. 10/10, no notes.

$$$ – Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum (Maison Francis Kurkdjian)

Notes: TOP: Hedione (a citrusy jasmine scent, according to their website) HEART: Ambroxan TM (ambery, woodsy) BASE: Saffron

This is one of those perfumes that genuinely lasts until you wash it off. It has such a unique scent that if you’ve smelt it once, you can literally pick it out of a crowd.

For those looking to add to their necklace stack…

I’m the type of person to keep the same couple of necklaces on rotation until something new comes along, but I’m warming up to the idea of curating a stack. If you’re on the same journey or already a chic, stack-wearing baddie, here are a couple of cute pieces:

$ – Aya Necklace (Manjaras)

A dainty golden sun pendant with the perfect umph of color, how could you go wrong?

$$ – Popcorn Necklace in Yellow Gold – 2mm (GLD)

This is the perfect start to a gold stack. It would go perfect with literally any yellow gold necklace or diamond pendant

$$$ – 14k Gold Birthstone Necklace (Gorjana)

As a Pisces who also loves baby blue, this necklace is perfect. However, the price is… not as perfect.

For those who are hype for sweater weather…

Every summer when I’m packing to come back up to Gainesville, my mom and I marvel at the sheer number of hoodies and crewnecks for a girl who lives in the literal Sunshine State. It seems counterintuitive, but it’s NOT. The girls that get it will appreciate these sweaters, the girls that don’t won’t:

$ – Boxy Hoodie (Hollister)

These hoodies are super duper comfy and have a built-in oversized fit, so no need to size up (in my humble opinion)!

$$ – Aelfric Eden Vintage Embroidery Eden Star Hoodie

Although their website is a little sketchy, Aelfric Eden’s crewnecks and hoodies are great quality and adorable.

$$$ – University of Florida Gators Relaxed Hoodie – Blue (Aviator Nation)

While Aviator Nation’s apparel isn’t my style, they’re made quite the splash on social media and their pop-up on campus was a huge hit!

For the girlies who love hot girl walks…

For me, a nice, long walk is the best way to clear my head. Listening to Phoebe Bridgers while I plot total global takeover and I get to close the rings on my Apple Watch? What could be better? Here are some footwear options for the girls who know that the best way to stave off a mental breakdown is in style:

$ – Avia Women’s Athletic Light Runner Shoes

These OnCloud dupes are budget-friendly, get great reviews and have free returns until Jan. 31st.

$$ – Nike Run Defy

These shoes are like the older sister of the Nike Roshes that were all the rage circa 2016. Great for walking, but also cute enough to wear all day

$$$ – Hoka Bondi 9 Sneakers

I think my phone wants me to buy a pair of Hokas or something because I genuinely get ads for them all the time. I’m about to cave because every single person I ask raves about them.

PS: The color variants in this collab with Free People Movement? Gorgeoussss

I hope this article gave you some ideas to add to your wishlist or at least got the gears turning! However, I’m about to get sappy, sorry not sorry. Although receiving gifts is great, it’s super important to remember the importance of giving back. Whether it’s making an effort to spend extra time with your family or volunteering at the local Humane Society, in between scouring TikTok for “must-have items,” be sure to give the gift of presence this holiday season.