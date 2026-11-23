This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

How much of what we see in a photograph comes from the image itself, and how much comes from the beholder and their eagerness to assume?

We now craft our personas into something tangible and digestible for the public. The Instagram carousel, the aesthetic, the friendships, the song selections. Every tiny component of our digital footprint helps shape the person we choose to present ourselves as.

But this power also creates the possibility of falsification, of showing ourselves to the world in a way that feels opposed to who we actually are. In my own experience, I see this tension between curation and reality when it comes to presenting my sexuality as a woman.

Because to be quite frank, I want to be sexy.

Without being sexual.

I want to be beautiful, sensual, and playful, appreciating the artistry of sexual appeal without making it an invitation or a reflection of my private life. I express this through my photography, through poses, expressions, and attire. In those images, I project a confidence that surpasses my real-life shyness and exists alongside my desire to be selective about the intimacy I pursue.

I love fashion. I love music. I love photography. If I take a photo and feel confident in it, it is a way to preserve that feeling. Like, yes! I did dress up in a beautiful dress that hugged me, and did my hair and makeup, and felt beautiful. I see my social media almost like a scrapbook of photos, moments, and feelings that can exist beyond the fleeting moment.

I love control. I turn off my comments. I can be seen, but not commented on, even if the comments are just my friends hyping me.

I think of Clairo’s “Sexy to Someone.” Relationships are not at the forefront of my mind, but it is nice to still feel sexy or to know someone finds me attractive without actually craving or desiring sex.

You can see it if you step into the bar district of my college town any night of the week. Some people go clubbing and barhopping hoping to meet a companion for the night. But others are there for the fun, the music, the liveliness, and the magic of letting go for a little while. In either case, you’ll see short skirts, waist-snatching corsets, and outfits that hug women in all the right places.

Feeling attractive does not have to mean wanting to attract someone. Feeling sexy does not have to mean wanting someone to act on it. And a woman who does want to go home with someone still gets to decide with whom.

In trying to understand this phenomenon, I took it upon myself to look into feminist philosophy and discovered Audre Lorde’s essay “Uses of the Erotic: The Erotic as Power.” Lorde expands the term beyond sex, describing the erotic as a capacity for feeling, pleasure, connection, and creative energy. Society diminishes that power by reducing the erotic to something superficial and conditioning women to distrust it.

“But the erotic offers a well of replenishing and provocative force to the woman who does not fear its revelation, nor succumb to the belief that sensation is enough.”

In Lorde’s essay, the erotic is more than beauty and sensual pleasure. It is about recognizing and trusting the depth of our feelings and allowing that to inform the relationship we have with the world.

The erotic doesn’t need to be directed toward another person to be meaningful. It makes me think back to when we love a photo, before deciding whether it will ever even see the light of day for somebody else.

I struggle with the tension between two things I believe as a feminist. Women should feel free from the pressure to look sexy and equally free to enjoy it when they do. What distinguishes the “over” within oversexualization? What is the difference between wanting to be sexy and consenting to be sexualized?

I think back to my role as an editor for Her Campus last year, when I was working on a piece about bringing back “fun” Halloween costumes instead of “sexy” ones. I found it challenging to edit when I fundamentally disagreed with the author and wanted to preserve her voice without feeling like it put people down. She questioned why women felt the need to dress up for the male gaze. I think there is a lot to unpack in the way patriarchal media has subconsciously influenced female fashion and behavior.

My struggle was with the assumptions. When I gave her feedback, I wrote, “If there was a world without men, I think a lot of women would dress EVEN sexier. To be able to present themselves however they want without being subjected to sexualization from a man.”

Because, honestly, there is such an important difference between dressing up for the male gaze and dressing up despite it. Without a doubt, patriarchal expectations have influenced fashion and beauty, but it is reductive to assume that every expression of femininity is acting in accordance with them.

On that note, the number of straight women I know in my college town who opt to go to our gay bar just to have fun and feel confident without men trying to hit on them is astronomical. Some women just like getting ready to a good Spotify playlist with their best friends or taking enough drunk sexy selfies to fill their cloud storage.

There is a feminist danger in telling women to replace one expectation with a different one. If a woman has to give up looking conventionally attractive to prove her independence from men, we’re still asking her to consider men when she gets dressed. A woman may be participating in beauty standards shaped by patriarchal expectations and still have genuine agency in deciding to partake in them.

Why can’t we celebrate the girl in the funny costume and the girl in the sexy costume? An outfit is never indicative of one’s private life or eagerness for sex.

Before girls are sent off to college, they are given a talk. Make sure to carry pepper spray on you. Watch your drink. Stay with your friends. Dress modestly. You do not want to invite unwanted attention.

“Be safe, sweetie. Cover your drink. Cover up.”

And for the boys? “Be safe, honey. Use a condom.”

Women are the ones routinely told to modify their behavior to mitigate the possibility of being sexualized or assaulted. Even in describing the attention as unwanted, we somehow make the woman the one who extended the invitation.

The problem was never the outfit. It was never a woman wanting to feel sexy. We can want to feel sexy without wanting to be sexualized on someone else’s terms.

Because in the end, who gets to determine what a woman’s self-expression means? Does anyone?

A photo on an Instagram feed in a revealing dress can be interpreted as sexual availability.

A Halloween costume can be read as internalized misogyny.

A woman feels confident and someone believes she’s seeking validation.

People will always make assumptions. Perhaps there is an inherent impossibility in wanting to curate our identities for public consumption while simultaneously wishing to relinquish responsibility for how we are interpreted. But there is a difference between wanting to be seen and consenting to be presumed upon.

To be seen. Without presumption.