Valentine’s Season Is Officially On! Here Are 7 Limited-Time Menus Worth Loving

The love month has started, and food businesses had no time to waste. In the first week of February, coffee shops and restaurants released their Valentine’s Day specials, catching the attention of consumers who wish to enjoy the limited-time opportunities. With items that range from chocolaty drinks to decorated snacks, the extensive variety of options contains a match for anyone wanting to expand their love for food. At the end of the day, what better way to celebrate special people than with special treats?

The list below contains seven V-Day menus worth trying this year. All items are seasonal and will leave the establishment’s standard menu soon. So don’t delay! It is time to demonstrate self-love and appreciation for others in the best format: limited-time food.

DUNKIN DONUTS

Out of the seven eateries in this list, Dunkin released the longest Valentine’s specials list. It includes exclusive donuts, celebratory adaptations of classic donuts, drinks and even a breakfast option.

DONUTS

Cupid’s Choice Specialty Donut

Heart-shaped donut filled with Bavarian cream and covered with strawberry icing and hot pink sparkles.

Brownie Batter Cupid’s Choice Donut

This is Cupid’s choice for chocolate lovers. Also heart-shaped, this donut is filled with brownie batter-flavored buttercream and covered with chocolate icing and a combination of white, pink and red Valentine’s sprinkles.

Strawberry Frosted Donut

Dunkin’s traditional ring-shaped donut covered with strawberry frosting and finished with colorful Valentine’s Day sprinkles.

Frosty Red Velvet Donut

This Valentine’s special doughnut is made of red velvet cake and topped with cream cheese icing.

Jelly Filled Heart

A heart-shaped donut filled with jelly.

Even Dunkin’s most classic donut had small additions that fit the love atmosphere as both chocolate and strawberry frosted donuts are topped with white, pink and red sprinkles to celebrate the month of love. Following the same vibe, Munchkins Donut Hole Treats are also covered with festive sprinkles. Also, all filled donuts are available in heart shapes for Valentine’s season.

DRINKS

Iced Lava Cake Signature Latte

A combination of mocha syrup, espresso, milk and whipped cream. Dunkin suggests pairing it with the Brownie Batter Donut.

White Chocolate Hazelnut Coffee

Classic Dunkin coffee with an addition of white chocolate and hazelnut flavors.

BREAKFAST

Pancake Wake-Up Wrap

STARBUCKS

Many girls’ go-to coffee shop, Starbucks, wouldn’t skip a Valentine’s special menu. With two drinks, Starbucks was able to please both fruity and chocolate lovers.

Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino® Blended Beverage

A blend of strawberry puree, Frappuccino® chips, milk and ice, which is layered on top of a splash of strawberry puree and finished with whipped cream and mocha drizzle. Available for a limited time.

Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew

Starbucks® Cold Brew, sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with silky, chocolatey hazelnut-flavored cream cold foam and chocolate cookie crumbles. Available for a limited time, while supplies last.

Valentine Cake Pop

Vanilla cake mixed with buttercream, dipped in red-chocolaty icing and decorated with a white heart design.

INSOMNIA COOKIES

Right next to campus, Insomnia Cookies is UF girlies’ favorite late-night run. Next time a midnight sweet craving drives you to Insomnia, remember these V-Day options:

Red Velvet Classic

The classic Valentine’s cookie with chunks of cream cheese icing.

Red Velvet Cheesecake-Filled Classic

The Red Velvet Classic with the addition of mini cream cheese chips and filled with a cheesecake center.

Cupid’s Cookies ‘N Cream

Inspired by Insomnia’s classic Cookies ‘N Cream cookies but in Valentine’s style. Adding to the standard flavor, this cookie has Valentine’s Day sprinkles, vanilla-flavored chips and marshmallows.

Heart Cookie Cakes

Flavor options include red velvet, chocolate chunk, classic with M&M’s, double chocolate chunk, double chocolate mint, peanut butter chip, snickerdoodle, oatmeal raisin, sugar and white chocolate macadamia. At an additional fee, toppings may be added, cake images with love messages may be selected, and/or a gift box sleeve may be chosen.

PARIS BAGUETTE

Paris Baguette proved their love language is demonstrated through sweet treats. For all sugar fans, this festive menu has plenty of options to please even the sweetest teeth.

Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Heart Cake

Paris Baguette’s Signature Strawberry Soft Cream Cake in a heart shape topped with chocolate-covered strawberries.

Valentine’s Double Chocolate Fraisier Cake

Chocolate cake filled with chocolate mousse, soft cream and strawberries, dusted with cocoa powder and topped with chocolate-covered strawberries.

I Love You Chocolate Cake

Three layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream, coated in chocolate and topped with a chocolate-covered strawberry and an “I Love You” message.

Valentine’s Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Supreme Croissants

Round croissant filled with strawberry custard, dipped in chocolate and topped with Valentine’s sprinkles.

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cream Puff Tart

Three chocolate-covered cream puffs filled with chocolate custard cream nestled in a chocolate-coated buttery tart shell.

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Mochi Donut

Mochi donut dipped in chocolate drizzled with strawberry icing and topped with Valentine’s sprinkles.

Chocolate Covered Strawberry King Cream Donut

The King Cream Donut is filled with strawberry custard, dipped in chocolate and topped with Valentine’s sprinkles.

HARDEE’S

Fitting into Cupid’s aesthetic, all Hardee’s biscuits are heart-shaped in February.

PIZZA HUT & PAPA JOHN’S

While most eateries celebrate the sweetness of love, Pizza Hut and Papa John’s took Valentine’s appreciation to fast food. Joining the festivity, both pizza places added heart-shaped pizzas to their menu during this month of February.